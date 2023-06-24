Fans dismiss the Korn x Adidas sneaker collaboration: "A little late adidas"

The German sportswear titan and collaborative powerhouse Adidas finally teamed up with the sensational 1990s music band Korn. Designed keeping in mind both labels' distinctive flair, the band and the brand have worked on the upcoming sneaker and apparel lineup. For sneakers, they revamped the brand's Campus 00s and Supermodified silhouettes in classic black and white.

Recently, early images of their lineup started to make the rounds on the internet. Netizens appeared a little disappointed with the years of delay for this collab and their assortment. One of them said,

The Korn x Adidas sneaker and apparel collection is expected to be available sometime in October this year. You can find the complete assortment via adidas.com, the Confirmed App, and select online as well as in-store retailers. Men's sizes are available, with retail prices ranging from $130 for the Campus 00s to $140 for the Supermodified. The accompanying apparel capsule will range from $50 to $180.

Years of delay in Korn x Adidas collaboration receives an underwhelmed response from the internet

Fans of both collaborating labels, particularly the music band, were dissatisfied with the recently disclosed collaboration, calling it long overdue. Many of them claimed that the launch was supposed to take place in the 1990s when Korn's music was at its peak.

Although their admirers praised the sneaker and apparel designs, they felt they were out of date for today. Some stated it was 20 years late, while others said it was nearly three decades late. Many people wondered why the two labels didn't collaborate back in the 1990s. And one of them said that because the band was linked with Puma at the time, it couldn't have worked with Adidas.

OG Korn fans no it's Puma or nothing

Another internet user called it the most random collab ever, while someone else called it an authentic and generic partnership. Some of them remarked that they might purchase the collection just for nostalgia.

Some made witty remarks about how the collection had been in the works for almost 20 years, while another commented on how far behind the German sportswear company is.

Not all were critical of the collaboration. A few of them called it a fairly wonderful concept.

More about the upcoming Korn x Adidas collaboration

KORN x ADIDAS Collection First Look

Korn is a '90s, nu-metal music band from Bakersfield, California, and is regarded as one of the genre's founders. In its early days, the band was regularly spotted on stage wearing Adidas apparel. Jonathan Davis, the band's lead singer, even embellished and sequin-encrusted a few of his Three Stripes tracksuits. Korn's second album, Life Is Peachy, came out in 1996.

The album included the song A.D.I.D.A.S., an abbreviation for "all day I dream about s*x," which was popular among pre-teens. Korn and Adidas are teaming up for a limited line of footwear and gear, based on a report by Kicksfinder which was subsequently confirmed by Complex's Brendan Dunne.

Korn has been noticed sporting Adidas apparel more regularly in recent years. Previously, the band held endorsement ties with Puma and Pony. Nonetheless, Korn fans will always link The Three Stripes with the band over other collaborations.

The collab's collection consists of two pairs of sneakers, the Supermodified and the Campus 00s. The Supermodified is available in white and black, with a leather-based top, big lace sets, and a rubber shell toe. It appears the tongues include dual branding, while the custom-printed insoles feature an image from the cover of Korn's Life Is Peachy album.

Available in black and white, The Campus 00 stands in stark contrast to its Supermodified sibling. The upper of the shoe is made of black suede and features a white leather Three Stripes logo in addition to a gum rubber outer sole unit. Dual branding appears on the tongues and the back heels. The "Campus" marking on the sides is updated with Korn's distinctive font.

The apparel capsule consists of two t-shirts, a sweatshirt, and two tracksuits. One of the tracksuits, the purple pair, is also decorated with sequins, similar to Jonathan Davis' custom clothing from that period.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming collection that will be purchasable later this year.

