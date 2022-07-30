"Did Jada get an apology from Chris Rock?": Fans extend support to actress as Will Smith's lengthy apology sparks online debate

On Friday, July 29, King Richard star Will Smith shared an apology video for Chris Rock. The elaborate apology from Smith, almost six minutes in length, came four months after his viral altercation with Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.
Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved-head appearance, following which 53-year old Will Smith slapped the comedian and verbally abused him during the live telecast of the 2022 Oscars.
While numerous fans appreciated Will Smith's apology video, many questioned whether Rock ever apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith for the controversial "GI Jane" joke about her shaved head.
It was revealed at the time that Chris Rock had been unaware of Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, the cause of her hair loss, when making the joke. However, the 57-year-old comedian has not publicly apologized to Pinkett Smith for making fun of her medical condition, despite having brought up the incident several times during his performances since then.
Netizens left divided over whether Chris Rock should apologize to Jada Pinkett Smith after Will Smith's apology video
As mentioned above, numerous tweets have pointed out that Rock is yet to extend a public, heartfelt apology to Pinkett Smith over the controversial joke that led to the entire debacle. It is evident from the thousands of likes on such tweets that many people feel Rock should apologize as well. However, the other half of the internet came to Rock's defense and claimed that the joke was not that serious.
Take a look at the mixed reactions.
Rock's sympathizers have argued that the comedian had been unaware of Pinkett Smith's medical condition which caused her to shave her head, so he should not have to apologize. Meanwhile, some tweets even asserted that alopecia is not a very serious condition. Finally, a few people presented the argument that every comedian would have to apologize for making jokes at someone else's expense if Rock has to apologize to Jada.
Since the altercation at the Oscars 2022 in late March, there was widespread speculation as to whether Jada Pinkett Smith insitigated the incident. The allegations claimed that Pinkett Smith asked her husband to address the joke after she rolled her eyes over Rock's comment.
In the apology video, Will Smith refuted such claims and disclosed that Jada had not asked him to do anything at that moment. He said:
"I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it."
Chris Rock seemingly addresses Will Smith's apology video
As per CNN's report, Chris Rock seems to have addressed Will Smith's apology video on Friday night, July 29, while he was on stage for his stand-up performances in Atlanta. The comedian performed as part of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour just hours after the apology.
During his performance, Rock told the audience:
"Everybody is trying to be a f***ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims…Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith...I went to work the next day, I got kids."
Moments later, Chris Rock reportedly repeated the same joke he recently used during his PNC Bank Arts Center stand-up performance. The comedian quipped:
"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."
However, Will Smith claimed in his apology video that Chris Rock has not yet responded to the actor's attempts to communicate with him. At the beginning of his apology, Smith disclosed:
"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out."
It is hence likely that Rock has not conversed with Jada Pinkett Smith either.