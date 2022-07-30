"Did Jada get an apology from Chris Rock?": Fans extend support to actress as Will Smith's lengthy apology sparks online debate

On Friday, July 29, King Richard star Will Smith shared an apology video for Chris Rock. The elaborate apology from Smith, almost six minutes in length, came four months after his viral altercation with Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved-head appearance, following which 53-year old Will Smith slapped the comedian and verbally abused him during the live telecast of the 2022 Oscars.

While numerous fans appreciated Will Smith's apology video, many questioned whether Rock ever apologized to Jada Pinkett Smith for the controversial "GI Jane" joke about her shaved head.

Johnetta Elzie @Nettaaaaaaaa DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



It was revealed at the time that Chris Rock had been unaware of Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, the cause of her hair loss, when making the joke. However, the 57-year-old comedian has not publicly apologized to Pinkett Smith for making fun of her medical condition, despite having brought up the incident several times during his performances since then.

Netizens left divided over whether Chris Rock should apologize to Jada Pinkett Smith after Will Smith's apology video

As mentioned above, numerous tweets have pointed out that Rock is yet to extend a public, heartfelt apology to Pinkett Smith over the controversial joke that led to the entire debacle. It is evident from the thousands of likes on such tweets that many people feel Rock should apologize as well. However, the other half of the internet came to Rock's defense and claimed that the joke was not that serious.

Take a look at the mixed reactions.

Sal🌵🏝🌊 @chicano52_ @Nettaaaaaaaa When did people get the idea that alopecia is some sort of horrifying condition? it’s literally just balding that’s it. No other effects on health. It happens to almost everyone at some point in their life. She’s balding not dying in a hospital. @Nettaaaaaaaa When did people get the idea that alopecia is some sort of horrifying condition? it’s literally just balding that’s it. No other effects on health. It happens to almost everyone at some point in their life. She’s balding not dying in a hospital.

Ashlee Jeanee' Cooks @AshCoo13 @Nettaaaaaaaa If that was the case every comedian on earth would have to apologize to everybody they’ve roasted and comedian at the oscars means they will roast you as an attendee ...she deserves no apology. @Nettaaaaaaaa If that was the case every comedian on earth would have to apologize to everybody they’ve roasted and comedian at the oscars means they will roast you as an attendee ...she deserves no apology.

Miss Mermaid @MissMer84346656 @Nettaaaaaaaa So all comedians should apologize to people they make jokes about?? @Nettaaaaaaaa So all comedians should apologize to people they make jokes about??

MANNY 🫶🏾 | #TCMSHOW @THEECLASSICMAN Watching Will Smith’s video apologising for THAT situation and I’ma be so honest with you, he’s a better person than me because Chris Rock wouldn’t get one apology. Til this day, has Chris apologised for the nasty “jokes” he made regarding Jada that night AND before? Watching Will Smith’s video apologising for THAT situation and I’ma be so honest with you, he’s a better person than me because Chris Rock wouldn’t get one apology. Til this day, has Chris apologised for the nasty “jokes” he made regarding Jada that night AND before?

Enockito @EnockWrites @nondescript_one @THEECLASSICMAN Lol, the joke was directed at HER. It's not like it was a joke about people with alopecia in general. That would've been different @nondescript_one @THEECLASSICMAN Lol, the joke was directed at HER. It's not like it was a joke about people with alopecia in general. That would've been different

Justice @jldavis9419 @THEECLASSICMAN His "joke" was essentially him saying Jada I would love to see you in this movie. You have to have a different level of sensitivity if you still don't see how Will Smith overreacted. Even Will knew after the night that he did something wrong that's why he's been apologizing. @THEECLASSICMAN His "joke" was essentially him saying Jada I would love to see you in this movie. You have to have a different level of sensitivity if you still don't see how Will Smith overreacted. Even Will knew after the night that he did something wrong that's why he's been apologizing.

Veronica Obiefule @Ronnee17 @jldavis9419



GI Jane is an amazing character, an honor to be played by anyone,



I don't know how Racist, Sexist or disrespectful that is. SMH @THEECLASSICMAN Exactly! I don't Understand why people just try to complicate things.GI Jane is an amazing character, an honor to be played by anyone,I don't know how Racist, Sexist or disrespectful that is. SMH @jldavis9419 @THEECLASSICMAN Exactly! I don't Understand why people just try to complicate things.GI Jane is an amazing character, an honor to be played by anyone, I don't know how Racist, Sexist or disrespectful that is. SMH

TV Fanatic👑⚜️ @TvKhaleesi Will Smith did nothing wrong in my book. The fact Chris Rock is not ready to hear his apology but keeps making jokes about it every night and didn’t even apologize to Jada let’s me know enough the situation. Will Smith did nothing wrong in my book. The fact Chris Rock is not ready to hear his apology but keeps making jokes about it every night and didn’t even apologize to Jada let’s me know enough the situation.

Julieth ❀ @troubleshade Why is Will Smith apologizing to Chris Rock? What is there to apologize besides the fact that his wife was assaulted. Where is Chris Rock's apology for Jada? Why is Will Smith apologizing to Chris Rock? What is there to apologize besides the fact that his wife was assaulted. Where is Chris Rock's apology for Jada?

Doctor 🍩 🤍 @ADonutHolesHole DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Mastic Gum @youngliuli @Nettaaaaaaaa The idea that a comedian should apologize for telling a joke is a bald faced lie @Nettaaaaaaaa The idea that a comedian should apologize for telling a joke is a bald faced lie

DR. CM Hooke #immodestwomen @CMHooke @DreNot3k @Nettaaaaaaaa If he's made jokes about their medical conditions, then HELL YES, he should apologize? And so should other comedians who joke about medical conditions. They are *bullying,* not joking. @DreNot3k @Nettaaaaaaaa If he's made jokes about their medical conditions, then HELL YES, he should apologize? And so should other comedians who joke about medical conditions. They are *bullying,* not joking.

Ciku Muiruri @MissCiku @Nettaaaaaaaa For what exactly? Saying she'll be in the next GI Jane movie? A story of a woman fighting her way through the SEAL’s CRT training with a 60% dropout rate but she doesn't bow to pressure of those rooting for her to fail? Female empowerment at its best. But yeah, be mad.🙄 @Nettaaaaaaaa For what exactly? Saying she'll be in the next GI Jane movie? A story of a woman fighting her way through the SEAL’s CRT training with a 60% dropout rate but she doesn't bow to pressure of those rooting for her to fail? Female empowerment at its best. But yeah, be mad.🙄

Rock's sympathizers have argued that the comedian had been unaware of Pinkett Smith's medical condition which caused her to shave her head, so he should not have to apologize. Meanwhile, some tweets even asserted that alopecia is not a very serious condition. Finally, a few people presented the argument that every comedian would have to apologize for making jokes at someone else's expense if Rock has to apologize to Jada.

Since the altercation at the Oscars 2022 in late March, there was widespread speculation as to whether Jada Pinkett Smith insitigated the incident. The allegations claimed that Pinkett Smith asked her husband to address the joke after she rolled her eyes over Rock's comment.

In the apology video, Will Smith refuted such claims and disclosed that Jada had not asked him to do anything at that moment. He said:

"I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it."

Chris Rock seemingly addresses Will Smith's apology video

As per CNN's report, Chris Rock seems to have addressed Will Smith's apology video on Friday night, July 29, while he was on stage for his stand-up performances in Atlanta. The comedian performed as part of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour just hours after the apology.

During his performance, Rock told the audience:

"Everybody is trying to be a f***ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims…Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith...I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Moments later, Chris Rock reportedly repeated the same joke he recently used during his PNC Bank Arts Center stand-up performance. The comedian quipped:

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

However, Will Smith claimed in his apology video that Chris Rock has not yet responded to the actor's attempts to communicate with him. At the beginning of his apology, Smith disclosed:

"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out."

It is hence likely that Rock has not conversed with Jada Pinkett Smith either.

