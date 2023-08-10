Fans liken the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Legend Medium Brown” with Travis Scott AJ1 “Mocha” - “A Travis high without the reverse swoosh”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Legend Medium Brown" is a highly anticipated sneaker from Nike's Jordan brand, and its release date has been announced as Summer 2024.

This iconic shoe, designed by Nike for basketball legend Michael Jordan in 1985, has been redesigned with a feminine twist while maintaining the original's iconic silhouette and high-quality materials. As a result, the sneaker is stylish, comfortable, and versatile and can be worn both on and off the court.

Even though the release of the new women's exclusive AJ 1 High is widely anticipated, fans are criticizing the pair after looking at the first image, comparing it to Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 "Mocha."

Fans criticizing the upcoming AJ 1 High “Legend Medium Brown” (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fans don't like the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Legend Medium Brown”

The Air Jordan 1 lives up to its legendary reputation with new colorways that are sure to draw in sneakerheads and fashionistas. In Summer 2024, the women’s version of the AJ 1 will be released for the first time in the all-new "Legend Medium Brown" colorway. The color palette includes black, medium brown, white, and sail.

While there are no leaked images yet, experts predict that black will be the primary color for the base, collar, and tongue, as well as the laces and toe box overlays and the Wings logo. The brown shade will dominate the toe box and eye stays, the ankle flag, the Swooshes, and the heel overlays. Other expected elements include "Nike Air" branding on the tongue tags, a sail midsole, and a brown rubber sole.

Even though the pair maintains all of the OG features of the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker, the model has failed to impress the fans. Looking at the comments on social media, sneakerheads are dissatisfied with the new blocking. They are comparing the shoe with Travis Scott's AJ 1 and saying the new pair looks like a Mocha heirloom.

Not only that, but some people have also commented that the shoe looks like a football shoe, that the brown Jordan 1 is a weak design choice and many other things.

Sneakerheads treasure the Air Jordan 1 model due to its features, like the Air-Sole unit in the heel, the rubber outsole with deep flex grooves, and its legendary history. However, now the colorways don't seem to impress them anymore.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS offers the same performance features as the original shoe, making it suitable for both casual wear and sports activities. Its high-top design provides ankle support, while the Air-Sole unit offers cushioning and impact protection. The pair also incorporates a padded collar for comfort and a secure fit.

It's a stylish, comfortable, and versatile iconic sneaker that's perfect for sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Medium Brown" for women will be available next summer for $180. Stay tuned until then!