Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Sky J French Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

With the release of fresh, enhanced editions of its classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, Nike's Jordan brand has kept on making advances in the sneaker community. The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate model is a perfect example of how the brand has supplied women-specific revisions and followed current fashion trends. The catalog of this revamped variant will welcome a new "Sky J French Blue" colorway in 2023.

Even though the footwear company hasn't made an official announcement about the new Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Sky J French Blue" sneakers, Sole Retriever expects them to go on sale sometime in November 2023.

Women's sizes will be offered for these sneakers, which have a suggested retail price of $145 per pair. The sneakers will be sold on the SNKRS app, in Nike's brick-and-mortar and online stores, as well as a select other retail locations associated with Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Sky J French Blue” shoes are complimented with crisp white leather base

Here's a detailed look at the high-top elevated sneakers (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan and Nike's business partnership, Jordan Brand, had a successful 2022 and continues to be in the news this year. The company has been showcasing innovation in technology while offering its sneaker designs, notably the Air Jordan 1, a modernistic twist as it approaches its 40th year of business (it has been around for 38 years).

The following is highlighted on the brand's website as the history of the first iconic shoe:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Over the past 35+ years, Jordan Brand has developed distinctive hues that are only available on Air Jordan styles. Particularly in 2023, the business used the colors from the historic "Jordan Skyline" photograph to create Jordan-specific designs like "Sky J Orange" and "Sky J Light Olive." Following is a brand-new colorway of the women's-only Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Sky J French Blue."

The "Sky J French Blue" colorway carries over from the previous campaign, seen on the AJ 1 High Craft. The sneaker features a primarily "Sky J French Blue" color with white accents on the underlays and overlays, constructed with an all-leather body.

Take another look at the lateral sides of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

The light steel gray Swoosh on the sidewalls, which is also the sole accent hue other than blue or white, gives this pair of shoes a little extra flair. The thick, white midsole, resting on a Sky J French Blue outer sole unit, completes the look.

The "Sky J French Blue" Air Jordan 1 High Elevate sneakers will be available in stores later this year, so keep an eye out for them. By blending established elements with modern design, it expresses both elegance and sturdiness.

By downloading the SNKRS app or registering on the Swoosh website, fans can receive updates whenever the footwear go on sale.