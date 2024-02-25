Lily Gladstone has been nominated in the Actress in a Leading Role category for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. Despite garnering widespread recognition for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, some fans think her chances of winning at the Oscars are thin.

Lily Gladstone is nominated in the category alongside other actresses who have put their best foot forward this year. Prominent among those is Emma Stone, who has been nominated for her starring role in Poor Things. After bulldozing her way through other popular awards, Sandra Hüller is yet again nominated for The Anatomy of a Fall.

Besides this, Carey Mulligan is nominated for her role in Maestro, while Annette Bing is nominated for Nyad.

Among all the nominees in the category, Lily Gladstone has the least chance of winning. And this is purely based on the screen time she has in the movie for which she is nominated. Some internet users have pointed out that Gladstone's role in Killers of the Flower is relatively insignificant compared to the other nominees in the category. Moreover, she plays a character not at the center of the movie's premise.

Why do some people think that Lily Gladstone may not win Best Actress at the Oscars?

In the past couple of years, the Academy has shown a unique trend in choosing winners in the Best Actress category at the annual gala. Observations suggest that actresses who have played a fairly prominent part in a movie have only won in the category in the last decade.

The movies for which they have won these awards are usually centered around them. If that is not the case, they are at least on an equal footing with their male counterparts regarding their screen presence.

This makes matters tight for Lily Gladstone, who is not the protagonist of Killers of the Flower Moon. Instead, she plays more of a supporting character to Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart in the movie. She plays his wife, Mollie Burkhart, whose character is based on a real-life character with the same name.

Regarding the other nominees, Emma Stone, Sandra Hüller, and Annette Bing have more screen space than Lily Gladstone. Moreover, the movies for which they are nominated are female-oriented movies, meaning that the plot of the movie centers around them.

One exception is Carey Mulligan, who is not the movie's protagonist despite standing on an almost equal footing with Bradley Cooper in Maestro. This has led some to believe that Mulligan is also out of the Oscar race.

When will the 2024 Oscars be held?

The 2024 Oscars are all set to take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The event will be available for viewing in the United States by ABC. The annual gala will be honoring the best movies of 2023. Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the evening, his fourth time doing the same.

The nominees for the event were announced on January 23, 2024. Movies, actors, and crew were nominated across 23 categories for the evening. Oppenheimer received the most nominations, followed closely by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Although some people think that Lily Gladstone's chances of winning the Leading Actress trophy are narrow, it does not entirely rule out her name from the category. The best way to determine if she wins the award is by tuning in to the Oscars when it is held.