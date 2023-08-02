Fans praise Eva Mendes’ “sponge-made” gown: “Sponges never looked so good”

Eva Mendes, popularly known for her versatile acting skills and impeccable fashion sense, is once again making headlines. The star of "The Place Beyond the Pines" and many other acclaimed films is all set to redefine the conventional norms of fashion. She is turning heads with her newest style statement.

Eva Mendes recently took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her latest look— a unique, tricolored gown. But there's a twist. This avant-garde gown, unlike any other, is made entirely of kitchen sponges. The creativity and uniqueness of the design have left her fans both amused and impressed.

The sponge-made gown, as it's being referred to, isn't just a quirky piece of fashion. It's also a symbol of Eva Mendes' professional journey and her entrepreneurial ventures.

In May 2022, Mendes became a brand ambassador and co-owner of the lifestyle brand, Skura Style, and her innovative dress uses Skura Style-branded kitchen sponges.

Innovation on display: Eva Mendes' sponge-made gown

The actress-turned-businesswoman presented her newest fashion experiment on Instagram— a dress made entirely of kitchen sponges. The tricolored gown, created from her own Skura Style-branded kitchen sponges, showcases Mendes' ingenuity and her commitment to the lifestyle brand. She became a co-owner and brand ambassador in May 2022.

Reaction on Eva Mendes wearing Sponge-made Gown (Image via Instagram/@evamendes)

Accessories can make or break an outfit. Mendes knows this well. She accented the sponge-made gown with gold accessories—a bangle, a hair clip that secured her half-updo, and bauble earrings, all of which played crucial roles in transforming her DIY dress into a chic summer outfit.

Fans commenting on Eva Mendes' Gown (Image via Instagram/@evamendes)

She further added a pop of color with a hot pink lip and blushed cheeks, highlighting her glamorous side. The Hollywood sensation has always been admired for her fashion-forward choices, and her latest feat is a brand-new addition to her innovative spirit.

Fans commenting on Eva Mendes' Sponge-made Gown (Image via Instagram/@evamendes)

So, how did fans react to Eva Mendes' style? Mendes' unique fashion statement was met with widespread praise from her fans. The crafty design surprised many, with one user commenting, "The only person who could STILL look gorgeous covered in sponges."

The actress, known for her roles in movies like "Hitch," "Stuck on You," and "Ghost Rider," indeed looks stunning. She even pondered wearing this look to the Oscars in the caption that accompanied the Instagram photo. She even joked about her outfit being the definition of ‘clean fashion’.

The question that keeps coming back is, was her fashion statement potential for the Met Gala? One fan suggested that Mendes' innovative dress would be perfect for the Met Gala, an idea that caught the actress's attention.

Mendes responded with a playful comment about potentially wearing the sponge-made dress to the Met Gala in 2024. She has also confirmed that it is indeed a dress and the sponges were pinned on.

Eva Mendes Look of the Day (Image via Instagram/@evamendes)

Eva Mendes has shown us, once again, why she is considered a trendsetter in fashion. With her unique, sponge-made gown, she has demonstrated that fashion can be innovative, fun, and sustainable while looking stunning.

Her partnership with Skura Style showcases, not only her entrepreneurial skills, but also her commitment to lifestyle brands that align with her values.

Her knack for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary has been so prominent with this move that it left her fans in awe. As we wait to see her rock this gown at the Oscars, it's evident that whether on-screen or off-screen, Mendes never ceases to amaze and inspire her followers.