"Jennifer is a great mother": Fans react as Jennifer talks to daughter about Bill's affair on RHONJ

For RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin, dealing with her husband Bill's affair in public wasn't enough, as she also had to break it down for her children. In Episode 6 of the show, a conversation with her daughter Gabriella made fans emotional about the fact that the young kids had to go through a tough time.

While talking to Gabriella about the new kickboxing instructor, Jennifer confessed that she was worried about breaking the news of the affair to her mother, who was in Turkey. As the conversation progressed, viewers could see the star trying to navigate her way to make her daughter feel better.

Fans applauded Jennifer's bond with her daughter. One tweeted:

Jennifer Aydin decided that she would not go to Melissa Gorga's party because of the duo's altercation the previous night. She revealed that she would rather spend time with her kids and have a family night than go to the Gorgas.

Fans cheer for RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin's motherhood and strength in dealing with affair

RHONJ fans were impressed at how Jennifer handled the situation with her daughter Gabriella. They took to social media to cheer for the star's motherhood, irrespective of their feelings for her.

therealhouselights @realhouselights #bravo I typically don’t agree with Jennifer but you can tell she’s an amazing mom #RHONJ #bravo tv I typically don’t agree with Jennifer but you can tell she’s an amazing mom #RHONJ #bravo #bravotv

Al Bemis @AliBem88 Say whatever else you will about Jennifer, she does motherhood right. #RHONJ Say whatever else you will about Jennifer, she does motherhood right. #RHONJ

Marisa Rizzi @marisarizzi939 Jennifer talking to Gabby about the affair broke my heart. Gabby looks so sad. #RHONJ Jennifer talking to Gabby about the affair broke my heart. Gabby looks so sad. #RHONJ

KMK @KMKushay @JenniferAydin @MargaretJosephs #MeanGirls Margaret pay attention Jennifer is showing you what a mother is supposed to do. #RHONJ Margaret pay attention Jennifer is showing you what a mother is supposed to do. #RHONJ @JenniferAydin @MargaretJosephs #MeanGirls

the drum major’s footwork @xAMFMx Jennifer laying it all out there and talking to her kids — and the doom of talking to her mother who condones patriarchal behavior/views is so real. Seems like something super tough to have to do on tv when your friends/coworkers hate you. #RHONJ Jennifer laying it all out there and talking to her kids — and the doom of talking to her mother who condones patriarchal behavior/views is so real. Seems like something super tough to have to do on tv when your friends/coworkers hate you. #RHONJ https://t.co/B7FMOcQjUK

Rochelle Saenz-Lopez🇺🇦 @Rochell21664616 Say what you want about Jennifer but look at how kind, compassionate & lovely her children are. And the openness they share is bcuz she’s a safe space for them. She’s a wonderful mother! They have a beautiful family & I really hope Bill appreciates them. #RHONJ Say what you want about Jennifer but look at how kind, compassionate & lovely her children are. And the openness they share is bcuz she’s a safe space for them. She’s a wonderful mother! They have a beautiful family & I really hope Bill appreciates them. #RHONJ

RHONJ Housewife Jennifer deals with repercussions of Bill's affair

Although it had been ten years since Bill's affair, it seemed like the RHONJ star was still hurt. In Episode 6, Jennifer revealed she was upset with her husband for not siding with her during her confrontation with Melissa.

In a confessional, she said:

"I have no interest in going to Melissa's party, but that doesn't mean I'm not mad at Bill for not defending me. I'm tired of putting a brave face for my children and pretending that everything's okay between us because it's clearly not."

Jennifer and Bill decided to tell Gabriella about the affair and wanted to assure her that the couple was in a place where it was going to be fine. The star confided in her daughter about her anger towards Margaret, revealing the affair on television.

Jennifer confessed that she never intended her kids to find out about the affair but could not help it now. While talking to Gabriella, she said:

"It was a long time. I've had a lot of time to be okay with it. I haven't had a lot of time for you guys to be okay with it, and that's what I'm struggling with right now. Because I wasn't prepared for you guys to really ever find out."

The RHONJ episode also had the househusbands talk about Bill's affair and confront him about his wife's behavior at their dinner party. After continuous statements from Joe Gorga and Evan Goldschneider, Bill chose to walk out of the gathering.

