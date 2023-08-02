Fans rejoice as Twice's Dahyun becomes the Michael Kors global brand ambassador: “she’s making history already” 

Twice's Dahyun has ascended to a new milestone in her career. In an exciting development, Michael Kors, the esteemed fashion house, has announced that she is their newest global brand ambassador. This move has sparked joy among her vast fanbase and is a testament to Dahyun's significant global appeal.

Over the past few seasons, Twice's Dahyun has forged a strong relationship with the Kors brand. She attended the spring and fall 2023 Michael Kors Collection runway shows during New York Fashion Week. This not only showcased her talent but also her unique style and charisma. At the same time, these events marked the beginning of her journey with the brand.

Dahyun's presence at these events played a pivotal role in driving engagement for the brand. A single Instagram post of Dahyun arriving at the runway show amassed an impressive 639,196 engagements, thereby solidifying her position as a global fashion influencer.

Twice's Dahyun’s journey with Michael Kors

Since joining the globally popular musical group Twice in 2015, Dahyun has captured the hearts of millions. Her energy, talent, and distinct style have charmed not only her fanbase but also Michael Kors himself, who has praised her as the "perfect representation" of his brand.

Looking ahead, Twice's Dahyun will be featured in the Michael Kors fall/holiday campaign, with appearances in the spring campaign to follow. Moreover, additional social media collaborations and appearances are planned throughout the year, paving the way for an exciting new chapter in Dahyun's career.

Dahyun's participation in the brand's previous collections, such as 2021's tribute to Times Square, where she modeled the Signature Logo Heather bag, has shown her versatility as a model and performer. The connection between the 63-year-old fashion designer and the K-pop sensation extends beyond fashion.

Kors' collection film in New York at a pre-show featured special guests from the world of theater, including Billy Porter and Chita Rivera, as well as supermodels Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, and many more. This opening-night feeling channeled by Kors resonated with Twice's Dahyun's own energetic performances, uniting their shared passion for stage and style.

Kim Dahyun stepping into the role of global brand ambassador for Michael Kors marks a significant milestone in her career, while also bridging the worlds of fashion, music, and performance.

Kim Dahyun, born on May 28, 1998, is a key member of the globally successful K-pop group Twice. She is known for her pure vocals and enthusiastic rapping skills, making her an integral part of the group's distinct music style. Dahyun's captivating stage presence, combined with her relatable persona, has garnered a strong fan base worldwide.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Twice's Dahyun is also recognized for her influential presence on social media. She frequently shares behind-the-scenes moments with her followers, offering a deep look into her life to her fans.

Being a part of Twice, Kim Dahyun has significantly contributed to the group's international success, marking a significant footprint in the global music industry. Her talent and charisma are not only confined to the stage but also transcend into the realm of social media, making her an iconic figure in contemporary pop culture.

As fans eagerly anticipate what this partnership will bring in the coming months, one thing is clear: Twice's Dahyun's journey with Michael Kors is only just beginning, and it promises to be a thrilling ride.