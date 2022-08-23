"Make it make sense": Fans side with Cardi B as rapper claps back at Jake Shields for comparing her to Andrew Tate

On August 18, mixed martial artist and former UFC star Jake Shields called out Cardi B and Kim Kardashian in an attempt to defend Andrew Tate.

In a series of tweets, Shields expressed his opinion about how the likes of rappers like Cardi B and personalities like Kim Kardashian are more problematic than Tate. In the primary tweet, he wrote:

"People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians."

In response, on August 20, Cardi B tweeted:

"I'm married, I don't smoke weed, I don't pop pills, don't do coke, I'm a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work...but hey let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and r*pe."

It is important to note that this tweet has since been deleted.

However, the WAP rapper's response caused a legion of netizens to side with her.

One such post from Twitter handle @altitudinarians, cited Shields' rant and dismissed the comparison. The user first mentioned how Cardi B had paid for the funerals of all the victims in the Bronx apartment fire and then placed that against Andrew Tate being accused of s*x trafficking, thereby hinting at the vast difference between the two. The user ended the tweet with:

"make it make sense."

Netizens defend Cardi B over Jake Shields' comparisons of her with Andrew Tate

Following Shields' tweet, a legion of posts stated that Tate, Cardi, and Kardashian are not comparable. Netizens were also quick to point out how the rapper has not been labeled as a role model for children, as opposed to what Shields wrote in his tweets.

I just be talkin🏁🐍🍊 @EZdelFresco @jakeshieldsajj If you wanna meat ride Andrew Tate, that’s fine. But you don’t have to blatantly lie and act like Cardi and them Kardashian chicks haven’t been brutally criticized about everything they do. You have literally never heard anyone say “yeah Cardi is a great role model”. @jakeshieldsajj If you wanna meat ride Andrew Tate, that’s fine. But you don’t have to blatantly lie and act like Cardi and them Kardashian chicks haven’t been brutally criticized about everything they do. You have literally never heard anyone say “yeah Cardi is a great role model”.

remi stan account @Getouki @jakeshieldsajj Hmm human trafficker who says women belong in the kitchen is better than a rapper who twerks? Interesting take🤔 @jakeshieldsajj Hmm human trafficker who says women belong in the kitchen is better than a rapper who twerks? Interesting take🤔

🍃🌷Mrs. C. 🌷🍃 @CarolynColson @jakeshieldsajj I think the big difference is Andrew Tate is a predator. So far, I haven’t seen or heard of Cardi B or the Kardashians acting in the same manner. @jakeshieldsajj I think the big difference is Andrew Tate is a predator. So far, I haven’t seen or heard of Cardi B or the Kardashians acting in the same manner.

TheFamousArtistBirdyRose @TheFamousArtBR @jakeshieldsajj You could make an decent argument as to why you think Cardi B & the Kardashians are not good role models for young girls, however, as far as I’m aware - they don’t have videos of themselves on the internet beating their partners up & then justifying it with “this is my property”. @jakeshieldsajj You could make an decent argument as to why you think Cardi B & the Kardashians are not good role models for young girls, however, as far as I’m aware - they don’t have videos of themselves on the internet beating their partners up & then justifying it with “this is my property”.

TheLadyKroft @theladykroft @jakeshieldsajj no, Cardi B and Kim K are indeed much better role models than Tate no matter how much you cherry pick around his evil @jakeshieldsajj no, Cardi B and Kim K are indeed much better role models than Tate no matter how much you cherry pick around his evil

oscar. @_FutboIOscar @jakeshieldsajj I don’t know if I should laugh or cry about the fact that you’re defending the stuff Tate’s said. @jakeshieldsajj I don’t know if I should laugh or cry about the fact that you’re defending the stuff Tate’s said.

blooms 🌸🫧☁️ @faith___lo @jakeshieldsajj no one is “totally fine” with young girls looking up to cardi b or the kardashians. how did you come to that conclusion? also andrew tate is an abuser with a violent agenda against women, so yeah, we’re gonna freak out about young boys looking up to him. @jakeshieldsajj no one is “totally fine” with young girls looking up to cardi b or the kardashians. how did you come to that conclusion? also andrew tate is an abuser with a violent agenda against women, so yeah, we’re gonna freak out about young boys looking up to him.

Even though the majority of Twitterari sided against Andrew Tate in this debate, there were quite a few who defended him against these allegations.

UGO & The Big Steppers @ugooooo_



But you’re cool with them idolizing , Kim Kardashian , Cardi B & Megan The Stallion.



People who’ve had zero impact. Zero.



But it’s twitter in 2022.



Humans have no shame & no dignity.



Free Andrew Tate

Free Top G How do you hate kids that idolize Andrew Tate & Kevin SamuelsBut you’re cool with them idolizing , Kim Kardashian , Cardi B & Megan The Stallion.People who’ve had zero impact. Zero.But it’s twitter in 2022.Humans have no shame & no dignity.Free Andrew TateFree Top G How do you hate kids that idolize Andrew Tate & Kevin SamuelsBut you’re cool with them idolizing , Kim Kardashian , Cardi B & Megan The Stallion.People who’ve had zero impact. Zero.But it’s twitter in 2022.Humans have no shame & no dignity.Free Andrew TateFree Top G 🔐

Pxrge :) @_Pxrge_ This Andrew Tate getting banned on everything is a bit strange to me ngl. Not really a fan of him but this is quite crazy. There’s people like rappers that admit to murder, drug dealing etc and have a platform. Cardi B admitted to drugging and robbing men still has a platform. This Andrew Tate getting banned on everything is a bit strange to me ngl. Not really a fan of him but this is quite crazy. There’s people like rappers that admit to murder, drug dealing etc and have a platform. Cardi B admitted to drugging and robbing men still has a platform.

Why did Jake Shields slam Cardi B?

Jake Shields' defense of Andrew Tate seems to stem from the latter's recent social media bans. Earlier this month, Tate was banned by Meta from their platforms social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, where he was found to be in violation of the "company's policies on dangerous organizations and individuals."

Prior to that, Tate was also banned from Twitter and TikTok.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians

In a series of tweets from August 18, Shields questioned how netizens freaked out over "young boys looking up to Andrew Tate" but accepted that young girls can be inspired by personalities like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian.

The comparison continued when Shields commented on his views about Tate's alleged message to his followers compared to that of Cardi's.

In a tweet, Jake Shields mentioned:

"Tate's Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money…"

He then alleged that Cardi's message was for followers to consume drugs and engage in promiscuous activity. He also proceeded to refer to the rapper as a "brain dead Moron."

Later, he targeted rappers in general and attempted to emphasize how they did not face consequences for "songs glorifying murder," but Andrew Tate's message was deemed to be a big issue instead.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Dozens of rapers Have songs glorifying murder but Andrew Tate’s the biggest problem Dozens of rapers Have songs glorifying murder but Andrew Tate’s the biggest problem

It should be noted that while Cardi's response to Shields' allegations was largely met with overwhelming support from netizens, some tweets sided with Shields and recalled an Instagram live video from 2016, where the rapper had admitted to drugging and robbing men during her career as an exotic dancer.

