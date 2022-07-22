Fans trend #RenewTheOrville after The Orville: New Horizons' stunning eighth episode

The Orville fans aren't ready to give up, as they've been trending #RenewTheOrville on Twitter, following the release of the third season's eighth episode on Thursday, titled Midnight Blue. Several exciting events unfolded in the latest episode involving Topa, Bortus, and Kelly. Fans have been gushing about numerous aspects of the episode all over Twitter.

Jessi @Jessi_Doll_ #TheOrvilleNewHorizons Well the latest episode of @TheOrville “Midnight Blues” was just amazing! Seeing Dolly was the cherry on top of an already phenomenal episode! I’m super sad that the season is quickly coming to an end, but what a hell of a ride it’s been!! #RenewTheOrville Well the latest episode of @TheOrville “Midnight Blues” was just amazing! Seeing Dolly was the cherry on top of an already phenomenal episode! I’m super sad that the season is quickly coming to an end, but what a hell of a ride it’s been!! #RenewTheOrville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons

The current season has two more episodes left, with the finale set to air on August 4, 2022.

Fans rave about The Orville season 3 - Midnight Blue episode

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the latest episode of The Orville season 3, aka The Orville: New Horizons. Titled Midnight Blue, the episode was noted for its stunning visual aesthetics and sharp writing, elevating the already brilliant third season to new heights. Take a look at some of the reactions to Thursday's episode of Orville season 3:

Britney Llewellyn @NotMy5thAcct @hulu #RenewTheOrville

This last episode was probably your best yet This last episode was probably your best yet @hulu #RenewTheOrville This last episode was probably your best yet https://t.co/COeJ8a5Uav

Jessi @Jessi_Doll_ #TheOrvilleNewHorizons Well the latest episode of @TheOrville “Midnight Blues” was just amazing! Seeing Dolly was the cherry on top of an already phenomenal episode! I’m super sad that the season is quickly coming to an end, but what a hell of a ride it’s been!! #RenewTheOrville Well the latest episode of @TheOrville “Midnight Blues” was just amazing! Seeing Dolly was the cherry on top of an already phenomenal episode! I’m super sad that the season is quickly coming to an end, but what a hell of a ride it’s been!! #RenewTheOrville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons

Fans are evidently in love with the episode and are strongly advocating for the series' renewal. The campaign for the show's renewal started a while back on social media, ever since the third season premiered on Hulu.

A quick look at Orville season 3 - Midnight Blue

Midnight Blue has been receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers. The official synopsis of the episode on Hulu reads:

''The Orville crew visits Heveena’s sanctuary world and embarks on a journey that may leave the entire Union more vulnerable.''

The episode majorly focuses on Topa, Kelly, and Bortus. Kelly and Bortus set out to inspect the Moclan colony, and Topa decides to tag along with them. One of the more interesting things about the episode is the return of Rena Owen's Heveena. Topa's meeting with Heveena at the Moclan colony is perhaps the highlight of the episode. Another memorable event from the episode is Dolly Parton's surprising cameo.

Midnight Blue further elevates the third season's thematic ambitions as the show reaches its absolute pinnacle with the episode. With just two more episodes to go, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out as fans wait for a satisfying conclusion to the storyline.

More details about The Orville: New Horizons

The Orville: New Horizons premiered on June 2, 2022, to highly positive reviews from critics and viewers. The official synopsis of the third season, according to Hulu Press, reads:

''Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.''

The third season has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its strong writing, visuals, and performances by the cast. It stars Seth MacFarlane in the lead role as Captain Ed Mercer, along with numerous others in pivotal roles, including:

Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson

Scott Grimes as Lt. Gordon Malloy

Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn

Peter Macon as Lt. Commander Bortus

J Lee as Lt. Commander John LaMarr

The series, which is inspired by the iconic Star Trek franchise, is helmed by Seth MacFarlane.

The Orville: New Horizons is available to stream on Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far