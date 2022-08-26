Fans on Twitter disappointed with The Invitation

The Nathalie Emmanuel-starrer The Invitation hit theaters in the US on August 26, 2022. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, the horror film tells the story of a woman who, following the death of her mother, finds out that she has a cousin and later learns some disturbing secrets about her family.

Fans on Twitter seem disappointed with the film, with one viewer mentioning that the film had ''uninspired'' dialogues and characterizations.

Ren Geekness 🔜 Venice🇮🇹 @RenGeekness

But it crawls at a glacial pace to reach its telegraphed point.

Uninspired dialogue & characterisations: Gothic in style, soap opera in substance. #TheInvitation crafts sublime gothic production design & atmosphere in a fresh conceptual blend of Get Out + Ready or Not + DraculaBut it crawls at a glacial pace to reach its telegraphed point.Uninspired dialogue & characterisations: Gothic in style, soap opera in substance. #TheInvitation crafts sublime gothic production design & atmosphere in a fresh conceptual blend of Get Out + Ready or Not + Dracula But it crawls at a glacial pace to reach its telegraphed point.Uninspired dialogue & characterisations: Gothic in style, soap opera in substance. https://t.co/f0B7DR0kIg

Without further ado, read on to find out more about what fans had to say about the film on Twitter.

The Invitation fails to impress fans on Twitter

Several viewers took to Twitter to express their views on the new supernatural horror flick, The Invitation. Many seem disappointed with the film, critiquing its plot and execution. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Reel Showtime @reel_showtime I really wanted to like #TheInvitation but I was sadly let down. The set design and cinematography are wonderful, but the movie feels hollow. It's a horror movie that lacks any sort of tension, and in return, offers up no good scares. Wait for streaming. I really wanted to like #TheInvitation but I was sadly let down. The set design and cinematography are wonderful, but the movie feels hollow. It's a horror movie that lacks any sort of tension, and in return, offers up no good scares. Wait for streaming.

MST3K v RiffTrax: The Origin of Batwoman's Butler @1godzillafan Director Jessica M. Thompson keeps #TheInvitation consistently handsome and atmospheric. It makes one yearn for her to be given a better horror script. The movie has the right vibes, it just doesn't have an interesting story to tell. Director Jessica M. Thompson keeps #TheInvitation consistently handsome and atmospheric. It makes one yearn for her to be given a better horror script. The movie has the right vibes, it just doesn't have an interesting story to tell. https://t.co/K9HARiAy12

Some users criticized the film's second-half and the ending, calling it ''lazy'' and ''less creative.''

Maggie Ma @MaggieMa_LA #TheInvitation has three things to see: the castle, the red dress and #ThomasDoherty . Doherty is sexy, seductive and everything you needed for a vampire. the first half works ok but the ending part is quite lazy and less creative. However, Doherty himself already worth the trip #TheInvitation has three things to see: the castle, the red dress and #ThomasDoherty . Doherty is sexy, seductive and everything you needed for a vampire. the first half works ok but the ending part is quite lazy and less creative. However, Doherty himself already worth the trip https://t.co/fMHu1c96Kx

MINVRA @americanminvra The ending and the bad fire effects in that end fight scene in #TheInvitation ! I liked the film except for those two things. Felt like two totally different films. Who picked that ending! 🤨 The ending and the bad fire effects in that end fight scene in #TheInvitation ! I liked the film except for those two things. Felt like two totally different films. Who picked that ending! 🤨

👍ClackMan👎 @ClackOff

- 3/5 4 Dance #'s yet had a strong message about goals & getting distracted.

- 2/5 a CLEAR gender swap Ripoff of #3000YearsOfLonging 4/5 - Unique Multi-StoryTelling and Visual and Sound delight in theaters #Liger - 3/5 4 Dance #'s yet had a strong message about goals & getting distracted. #TheInvitation - 2/5 a CLEAR gender swap Ripoff of #getout 1st hour for Modern Women the rest is juicy #3000YearsOfLonging 4/5 - Unique Multi-StoryTelling and Visual and Sound delight in theaters#Liger - 3/5 4 Dance #'s yet had a strong message about goals & getting distracted.#TheInvitation - 2/5 a CLEAR gender swap Ripoff of #getout 1st hour for Modern Women the rest is juicy

There were a few users on Twitter who praised the film's entertainment value, calling it ''fun'' and highlighting the numerous references to Bram Stoker's book, Dracula.

Jason Impey @jasonimpey #horrorfilm #vampires #dracula I like the Bram Stoker’s nods & references in The Invitation. The film is cheesy & stereotypical, but a bit of fun. Good seeing Sean Pertwee back on the big screen #TheInvitation I like the Bram Stoker’s nods & references in The Invitation. The film is cheesy & stereotypical, but a bit of fun. Good seeing Sean Pertwee back on the big screen #TheInvitation #horrorfilm #vampires #dracula

Frank Fox @frankthefox #TheInvitation takes a minute, but I definitely enjoyed it! Fun performances across the board. #TheInvitation takes a minute, but I definitely enjoyed it! Fun performances across the board.

While some viewers seem to have liked the film, many were left unimpressed, with criticism mostly directed towards the writing and storyline.

More details about The Invitation: cast, plot, and trailer

The Invitation tells the intriguing story of a woman who finds out that she has a cousin after the death of her mother. Soon, she meets her family and discovers some unpleasant secrets about them. The official trailer for the film has a gothic tone that fans of horror would certainly love.

The film's stylistic elements seem impressive, and it appears to contain a significant amount of violence. Viewers can look forward to a frightening movie replete with several scary moments and fascinating characters. Along with the trailer, Sony Pictures Entertainment also shared a brief synopsis for the movie, which states:

''After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.''

The film stars Nathalie Emmanuel in the lead role as Evie. Emmanuel looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the various shades of her character with remarkable ease. She is best known for her role in HBO's iconic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. In the show, she played the role of Missandei.

The Invitation also stars Thomas Doherty as Walter. Doherty looks charming but has a frightening aura in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his performance pans out in the film. Doherty is widely known for his performances in Gossip Girl and The Lodge. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in crucial supporting roles, like:

Sean Pertwee as Mr. Fields

Stephanie Corneliussen as Viktoria

Alana Boden as Lucy

Hugh Skinner as Oliver

Jessica M. Thompson has directed the film from a screenplay co-written with Blair Butler.

The Invitation arrives in theaters on Friday, August 26, 2022.

