Fans on Twitter disappointed with The Invitation

The Nathalie Emmanuel-starrer The Invitation hit theaters in the US on August 26, 2022. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, the horror film tells the story of a woman who, following the death of her mother, finds out that she has a cousin and later learns some disturbing secrets about her family.
Fans on Twitter seem disappointed with the film, with one viewer mentioning that the film had ''uninspired'' dialogues and characterizations.
Without further ado, read on to find out more about what fans had to say about the film on Twitter.
The Invitation fails to impress fans on Twitter
Several viewers took to Twitter to express their views on the new supernatural horror flick, The Invitation. Many seem disappointed with the film, critiquing its plot and execution. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Some users criticized the film's second-half and the ending, calling it ''lazy'' and ''less creative.''
There were a few users on Twitter who praised the film's entertainment value, calling it ''fun'' and highlighting the numerous references to Bram Stoker's book, Dracula.
While some viewers seem to have liked the film, many were left unimpressed, with criticism mostly directed towards the writing and storyline.
More details about The Invitation: cast, plot, and trailer
The Invitation tells the intriguing story of a woman who finds out that she has a cousin after the death of her mother. Soon, she meets her family and discovers some unpleasant secrets about them. The official trailer for the film has a gothic tone that fans of horror would certainly love.
The film's stylistic elements seem impressive, and it appears to contain a significant amount of violence. Viewers can look forward to a frightening movie replete with several scary moments and fascinating characters. Along with the trailer, Sony Pictures Entertainment also shared a brief synopsis for the movie, which states:
''After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.''
The film stars Nathalie Emmanuel in the lead role as Evie. Emmanuel looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the various shades of her character with remarkable ease. She is best known for her role in HBO's iconic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. In the show, she played the role of Missandei.
The Invitation also stars Thomas Doherty as Walter. Doherty looks charming but has a frightening aura in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his performance pans out in the film. Doherty is widely known for his performances in Gossip Girl and The Lodge. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in crucial supporting roles, like:
- Sean Pertwee as Mr. Fields
- Stephanie Corneliussen as Viktoria
- Alana Boden as Lucy
- Hugh Skinner as Oliver
Jessica M. Thompson has directed the film from a screenplay co-written with Blair Butler.
The Invitation arrives in theaters on Friday, August 26, 2022.