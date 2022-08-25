The Invitation cast list: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty and others star in horror film

The upcoming supernatural film, The Invitation, is set to arrive in theaters in the US on Friday, August 26, 2022. Loosely based on Bram Stoker's gothic horror classic, Dracula, the movie focuses on a young woman who takes a DNA test following her mother's death and finds out about her long-lost cousin. She soon discovers certain disturbing secrets about her family.

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, the film stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty, among many others, in major roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the film.

The Invitation cast list: Nathalie Emmanuel and others star in pivotal roles in the horror film

1) Nathalie Emmanuel as Evie

Nathalie Emmanuel plays the lead role of Evie in the film. Emmanuel looks impressive in the trailer, portraying her character's vulnerabilities with remarkable ease. Viewers can look forward to a haunting performance from this highly talented actress.

Game of Thrones fans will recognize Emmanuel as Missandei, a role that brought her global fame and for which she received widespread critical acclaim. Apart from that, she's starred in numerous TV shows like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Die Hart. Her film credits include F9, The Fate of the Furious, and Army of Thieves, to name a few.

2) Thomas Doherty as Walter

Actor Thomas Doherty essays the character of Evie's potential lover, Walter, in the movie. As Walter, Doherty looks charming and charismatic in the film's trailer. The actor is widely known for his performance in the role of Sean Matthews in Disney's The Lodge. He also received critical acclaim for his role as Max Wolfie in HBO's Gossip Girl. Doherty has also appeared in the highly popular Descendants franchise, where he acts in the role of Harry Hook.

3) Stephanie Corneliussen as Viktoria

Stephanie Corneliussen stars as Viktoria in The Invitation. Her character is one of Evie's family members. Corneliussen is widely known among TV audiences for her performance in the role of Joanna Wellick in Mr. Robot. She's also played memorable roles in shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Legion, and Deception.

4) Alana Boden as Lucy

Actress Alana Boden dons the role of Lucy in The Invitation. Not many details about her character are known at this point. Boden played the titular role in Lifetime's I Am Elizabeth Smart, for which she received high praise from critics and viewers. She also starred as Alicia Foxworth in the miniseries, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. Her other memorable film and TV credits include Uncharted, Ride, Wolfblood, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Invitation also stars several others in essential supporting roles, like:

Sean Pertwee as Mr. Fields

Courtney Taylor as Grace

Hugh Skinner as Oliver

The movie is directed by Jessica M. Thompson from a script co-written by Thompson along with Blair Butler. Thompson is known for the critically acclaimed 2017 film, The Light of the Moon.

The Invitation will be released in theaters in the US on Friday, August 26, 2022.

