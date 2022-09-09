"Mind-numbingly boring": Fans on Twitter divided over The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3

The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and fans seem to have mixed thoughts about it. With the first two episodes nicely establishing the plot and the main characters, fans had high expectations from the third episode. One user has mentioned that episode 3 is ''mind-numbingly boring.''

With that said, keep reading to find out more about what other fans had to say about the third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 polarizes Twitter

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3. Many fans criticized the writing, including the dialogues and characterization, apart from the CGI. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

zzzzzzzz @killjoys21424 Can’t believe it. But episode 3 managed to be more boring then the first two. Still No character to root for. Mary sue is more unlikeable. What a shame #RingsOfPower Can’t believe it. But episode 3 managed to be more boring then the first two. Still No character to root for. Mary sue is more unlikeable. What a shame #RingsOfPower https://t.co/a0HOGIW3mc

Daniel Filipenko @PenkBank Some terrible dialog and CGI with #RingsOfPower on episode 3. "Perhaps they are looking for a weapon of some sort." Give me a break. Also, that's the you could do for a warg? Some terrible dialog and CGI with #RingsOfPower on episode 3. "Perhaps they are looking for a weapon of some sort." Give me a break. Also, that's the you could do for a warg?

Drunk3po 🇺🇸😘🍓🥤 @Drunk3po I have no idea what’s going on!!!!!???? #RingsOfPower Episode 3! This show is drone shots and slow-motion animals with dialog. I have no idea what’s going on!!!!!???? #RingsOfPower Episode 3! This show is drone shots and slow-motion animals with dialog.

While many were disappointed with the episode, there were some on Twitter who thought the episode had ''some great bits.'' Some also praised the ending and the visual aesthetics.

Men of the West @Yoystan Watched episode 3 of #RingsOfPower ! Still formulating my thoughts, but I would say it's the strongest of the three episodes thus far! Númenor and Elf/Orc stuff had some great bits, but the Harfoots... Talk to you all tomorrow! Excited to hear your thoughts! Watched episode 3 of #RingsOfPower! Still formulating my thoughts, but I would say it's the strongest of the three episodes thus far! Númenor and Elf/Orc stuff had some great bits, but the Harfoots... Talk to you all tomorrow! Excited to hear your thoughts!

Lebowski @JimLebowski @theoneringnet Its more like episode 3: numenor but not bad. I like the elendil galadriel scenes #RingsOfPower @theoneringnet Its more like episode 3: numenor but not bad. I like the elendil galadriel scenes #RingsOfPower

Colin Vorgang @ColinVorgang with a cliffhanger that made me yell with frustration at having to wait another 7 days.

So far, BRAVO Some ups and some downs in #TheRingsOfPower Episode 3 - but the last 10 minutes…ABSOLUTEwith a cliffhanger that made me yell with frustration at having to wait another 7 days.So far, BRAVO @AmazonStudios . I feel neither cheated nor disappointed. #RingsOfPower Some ups and some downs in #TheRingsOfPower Episode 3 - but the last 10 minutes…ABSOLUTE 🔥 with a cliffhanger that made me yell with frustration at having to wait another 7 days.So far, BRAVO @AmazonStudios. I feel neither cheated nor disappointed. #RingsOfPower. https://t.co/XR79uMpkKK

The third episode primarily focuses on Galadriel's quest for revenge as she continues to hunt for Sauron, who's responsible for the death of her brother, Finrod. The second episode saw Galadriel on a raft with a man named Halbrand.

The two initially seem suspicious of each other's motives, but they gradually warm up to each other. In the third episode, Galadriel continues her journey with her new friend. Meanwhile, things look grim for Arondir as he has been captured by Orcs.

More details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot and cast

The story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place centuries before the events that unfolded in the Hobbit and LOTR movies. The official synopsis of the fantasy show, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The first two episodes are deliberately paced slowly to help establish the central plot while also focusing on the main characters. One of the significant plot points is Galadriel's journey to hunt down her brother's killer, Sauron. With several pivotal events yet to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the series pans out in the upcoming episodes.

The show features a stunning ensemble cast featuring Morfydd Clark in the role of Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir. Other cast members include:

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Daniel Weyman as the stranger

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

The show is helmed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht