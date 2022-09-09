"Mind-numbingly boring": Fans on Twitter divided over The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3

The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and fans seem to have mixed thoughts about it. With the first two episodes nicely establishing the plot and the main characters, fans had high expectations from the third episode. One user has mentioned that episode 3 is ''mind-numbingly boring.''
With that said, keep reading to find out more about what other fans had to say about the third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 polarizes Twitter
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3. Many fans criticized the writing, including the dialogues and characterization, apart from the CGI. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
While many were disappointed with the episode, there were some on Twitter who thought the episode had ''some great bits.'' Some also praised the ending and the visual aesthetics.
The third episode primarily focuses on Galadriel's quest for revenge as she continues to hunt for Sauron, who's responsible for the death of her brother, Finrod. The second episode saw Galadriel on a raft with a man named Halbrand.
The two initially seem suspicious of each other's motives, but they gradually warm up to each other. In the third episode, Galadriel continues her journey with her new friend. Meanwhile, things look grim for Arondir as he has been captured by Orcs.
More details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot and cast
The story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place centuries before the events that unfolded in the Hobbit and LOTR movies. The official synopsis of the fantasy show, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:
''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''
The first two episodes are deliberately paced slowly to help establish the central plot while also focusing on the main characters. One of the significant plot points is Galadriel's journey to hunt down her brother's killer, Sauron. With several pivotal events yet to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the series pans out in the upcoming episodes.
The show features a stunning ensemble cast featuring Morfydd Clark in the role of Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir. Other cast members include:
- Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot
- Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn
- Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
- Daniel Weyman as the stranger
- Maxim Baldry as Isildur
The show is helmed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.
You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki