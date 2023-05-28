Fatal Attraction episodes 7 and 8 recap: Who was Alex's real killer? 

Fatal Attraction Season 1 has come to an end after eight episodes. Even though we got the answer to our biggest question, we are unsure if Paramount+ will release a second season.

Fatal Attraction is an erotic psychological thriller that sees an affair between a Los Angeles district attorney and a member of the Victim Services Bureau take a sinister turn after the woman denied breaking up with her lover.

Episodes 7 and 8 were titled Best Friends and Caregiving. They were written by Kevin J. Hynes and Alexandra Cunningham respectively.

The episode saw Ellen finally bonding with her father, Dan, a murder convict and of course, the big reveal that Arthur, who nobody ever suspected, was Alex's killer.

The official synopsis of the episodes read:

"Alex's world before she met Dan is reflected through two people whose kindness and help she was incapable of accepting; Dan's world crashes down around him after he is arrested for killing Alex, and he must enlist an unlikely source for help."

Fatal Attraction episodes 7 and 8 recap: How did Arthur murder Alex?

Beth and Alex had a meeting where as expected, they had a massive argument. Alex revealed that she was pregnant with Beth's husband's (Dan) child but Beth refused to believe her. A flashback then showed Beth talking to her daughter Ellen about the day Alex took her.

At present, Ellen is shown talking to her father in a bar. A new lawyer from the company Dan worked for approached him and revealed that he wanted to help him with the case, which made him furious.

Mike, Detective Earl, and Dan then sat for lunch and even though Earl believed that Dan indeed killed Alex, he pretended that he didn't. Mike convinced Earl to let him join in the hunt for Alex's killer.

Dan and Mike went to Beth's house for dinner. Beth's husband Arthur went out after dinner but soon gets a call from his wife. She was crying about the case.

After this happens, we are shown that Alex is speaking to her father in extreme panic. When Alex was packing her stuff to leave for her father's place after what Dan had said, Arthur entered her apartment.

He strangled her and after a couple of to and fros which involved blows to the head, Arthur killed her. It was finally revealed that Alex's murderer was none other than Arthur.

Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ synopsis

According to an official Paramount+ press release, the synopsis of Fatal Attraction reads:

"The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone FATAL ATTRACTION through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet)."

It further reads:

"The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker."

Fatal Attraction was developed by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes and premiered on April 30, 2023, on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes