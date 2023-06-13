Father Brown season 10 cast list: Who stars in Britbox's mystery comedy series?

Father Brown, the hit BBC detective drama loosely based on the short stories of G.K. Chesterton, returned for its tenth season in January 2023. Season ten of Father Brown is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. When the show aired in January, fans once again followed the adventures of their favorite characters. The show has an ensemble cast of actors including Mark Williams as Father Brown, and John Burton, Nancy Carroll, and John Light in supporting roles.

The series will be airing on BBC One, ensuring that viewers won't miss a beat in the crime-solving escapades of the charismatic clergyman. The latest installment of the show follows the eponymous character as he delves into a series of devilishly difficult murders, testing his wit and intuition.

Father Brown season 10 cast and characters explored

Father Brown season 10 brings back the beloved crime-solving priest portrayed by Mark Williams in this BBC detective drama. The new season, which premiered on January 6, 2023, continues to draw inspiration from the short stories of G.K. Chesterton.

Returning to the series are fan-favorite stars including John Burton, Nancy Carroll, and John Light, reprising their roles. Tom Chambers takes on the role of Inspector Sullivan, initially skeptical of Father Brown's methods but grows to appreciate his detective skills. John Burton returns as Sergeant Goodfellow, displaying unwavering loyalty to Sullivan.

They are joined by Claudie Blakley as Mrs. Devine, the diligent housekeeper at Kembleford Hall, and Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer, a young woman seeking Brown's help after her father's murder. Sarah Smart appears as Ms. Amanda Clement, a new teacher at Kembleford School. Meanwhile, Tristan Gemmill portrays Inspector Neil Beckett, investigating a series of murders.

Jay Taylor embodies the charismatic 'Gorgeous' George Kavanagh, a local gangster suspected of a crime. The cast also includes Jonny Phillips as Detective Superintendent Alan Alford, the head of the local police force. At the same time, Christian Ballantyne appears as the wealthy businessman Davenport, whose murder sparks an investigation.

The show's cast is joined by Michael Akinsulire portrays Ricky 'Crafty' Taylor, a petty criminal connected to Davenport's death. Additionally, Olivia Benjamin guest stars as Princess Margaret, the Queen's younger sister, who graces Kembleford with a royal visit

Father Brown season 10 details

One of the key elements that have contributed to the enduring success of the show is its focus on storytelling. Lead actor Mark Williams, known for his role as Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter films, acknowledges this aspect and emphasizes its appeal to audiences as the titular character.

While speaking to the BBC, the lead actor said that he loves how the show offers a refreshing change from the urban anger, zombies, and dragons that other series have. He added that viewers of the show can immerse themselves in its comfortable narrative and compared it to reading a beloved novel.

During the same, Mark Williams also expresses his admiration for the character he portrays, highlighting Brown's insatiable curiosity and non-judgmental nature. The crime-solving priest's openness and ability to switch from delight to anger make him a fascinating and relatable character.

He told the BBC that he particularly enjoys working with guest actors who bring fresh perspectives and interpretations to the script, often surprising him with their performances.

It is worth noting that season 11 of the show hasn't just been confirmed but the filming has also begun. The future holds even more intriguing cases, guest stars, and surprises for devoted followers of the series.

Father Brown is now available on Britbox and BBC One.

Poll : 0 votes