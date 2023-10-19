FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones have announced an exciting collaboration that seamlessly blends the worlds of football and music. This thrilling partnership presents a limited-edition Rolling Stones kit, a fusion of iconic aesthetics and timeless appeal, setting a fresh standard for football merchandise.

As anticipation builds for the world-renowned El Clásico, where Barcelona will face off against Real Madrid, fans will be treated to this exclusive jersey, symbolizing a perfect confluence of sport and melody.

Slated for release on October 23, this collector's item is not just a jersey but a statement, and with its upcoming launch, the worlds of football enthusiasts and music lovers are set to collide. The entire collection will be available for purchase via the official site of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones Jerseys will be released with the iconic Tongue and Lips logo

Expand Tweet

The FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones Collection showcases Barcelona's iconic home jersey design. Marking a notable change, the typical Spotify branding in the middle of the jersey has been replaced with The Rolling Stones’ emblematic Tongue and Lips logo. This switch isn't just for aesthetics, as it celebrates the imminent release of the band's new album, Hackney Diamonds, scheduled for October 20.

Over the years, The Rolling Stones' music has reverberated across Spotify, becoming the soundtrack of countless lives worldwide. Their next album promises to be another masterpiece, marking the band's return with original content after a hiatus of 18 years.

Thus, using El Clásico as a platform seems like the perfect opportunity for such a celebration. This isn't the first time FC Barcelona has ventured into similar partnerships. Last season witnessed the club donning jerseys with Drake and Rosalía's logos, marking their milestones with Spotify.

Glimpse of FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones collection (Image via FC Barcelona website)

Price range of the FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones products are:

UCL FC Barcelona home shirt 23/24 Player's Edition: 154,99€

FC Barcelona home short 23/24 Player's Edition: 74,99€

LFP FC Barcelona away shirt 23/24: 99,99€

LFP FC Barcelona away shirt 23/24 Player’s Edition - JOÃO CANCELO: 154,99€

UWCL FC Barcelona home shirt 23/24 - Women: 99,99€

LFP FC Barcelona away shirt 23/24 Player’s Edition: 154,99€

Retaining the essence of Barcelona's home jersey, it features the iconic Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones. This jersey pays tribute to Hackney Diamonds, celebrating the band’s upcoming album, symbolizing their triumphant return to original music. This collection is limited, making it a collector's item for fans of both the club and the band.

Expand Tweet

More about the collaborators

Established in 1899, FC Barcelona boasts a rich history of accomplishments in football. With countless championships and a dedicated worldwide following, the club consistently stands as a titan in the sport.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones, the iconic musical act that is collaborating with the football club and the music streaming platform, debuted in 1962. They swiftly rose to monumental heights in music, soon establishing their legendary status.

FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones collection (Image via Twitter/@futball_is_life)

The third collaborator, Spotify, emerged as a transformative music streaming platform, bridging the gap between iconic bands like The Rolling Stones and their global listeners.

Thus, the FC Barcelona x Spotify x Rolling Stones collaboration is a harmonious blend of sports and music, creating a product that resonates with diverse audiences. Whether you're cheering from the stands or grooving to the band's new album, this jersey is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared passion.