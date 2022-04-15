Fear the Walking Dead return date: When will Season 7, Episode 9 air, and what to expect?

The main spinoff series to AMC's cult-favorite show, Fear the Walking Dead, is ready to return to TV screens with a new episode on April 17, 2022, after a very long break. Currently, in its seventh season, the spinoff to The Walking Dead is steadily advancing to take the original show's place.

Since its midseason finale back in December 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for the ninth episode of the show, which would advance Alicia's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) story in a suitable direction. Despite the similar post-apocalyptic setting as its original counterpart, Fear the Walking Dead has managed to establish its own little universe and fan following.

FearTWD @FearTWD



returns on April 17th on Building a better world has a price. #FearTWD returns on April 17th on @AMC_TV or stream the first two episodes that day with @AMCPlus Building a better world has a price. #FearTWD returns on April 17th on @AMC_TV or stream the first two episodes that day with @AMCPlus. https://t.co/vSQsNtTv7g

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of the AMC series.

Fear The Walking Dead season 7, episode 9 promo: An induction into 7B

The seventh season of the show was split into two parts, loosely labeled as 7A and 7B. With the eighth episode, titled Padre, the show ended the first part in December 2021. The upcoming ninth episode will start off the second half of the season.

The promo shows glimpses of things to come in the second part. This episode will be crucial in building up the next half of the season. The promo and the synopsis hint at a complete focus on Alicia. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger; with her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future."

It is clear from the synopsis that the upcoming episode will be an exceptionally intense one, especially since it's coming back after a long gap. The fate of Alicia in the coming episodes is a real matter of concern here.

FearTWD @FearTWD



returns April 17th. Does the Fear cast have better parties than the TWD cast? What will Lennie James and @ColmanDomingo say? #FearTWD returns April 17th. Does the Fear cast have better parties than the TWD cast? What will Lennie James and @ColmanDomingo say? #FearTWD returns April 17th. https://t.co/NKE8NGm1Cu

Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg gave a little hint about Alicia's future while talking to Entertainment Weekly. He said:

"Well, one thing we will definitely see across 7B is the rise of Alicia as a leader. Alicia comes from a stock of strong leaders. Her mother, Madison [Kim Dickens], was this incredibly iconic emotional epicenter leader on the series. And Alicia has throughout the seasons been wrestling with living in her mother’s legacy, fulfilling it, trying to carry it forward."

With seven more episodes to go in this season, there is plenty of time for the characters to establish themselves. Alicia, too, will have time to take up her rightful role in the series.

When will the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead air?

FearTWD @FearTWD Only 3 days left till the return of #FearTWD , are you ready? Only 3 days left till the return of #FearTWD, are you ready? https://t.co/lsDqNFawrR

Fear the Walking Dead will return with its latest episode on Sunday, April 17, 2022, on the AMC channel at 9 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming on AMC's official streaming site, where you can also find previous episodes of the show.

Edited by Somava Das