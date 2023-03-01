February 2023 footwear Recap: All the latest sneaker releases

Sneaker news update: It has only been two months of 2023, and the sneakerhead community is overflowing with new silhouette releases. With all the new sneaker drops in February 2023, it's a must to follow up.

Here's a look at the February 2023 kicks recap.

The most anticipated sneakers of February 2023

Most anticipated sneakers of February 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

Over the past several years, Jordan Brand's Lucky Green colorway has become increasingly ubiquitous across both retro and current silhouettes, from Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 to the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. The pair was released on February 3rd, 2023, and retails for $250.

Air Jordan Retro 2 "Lucky Green"





2) Air Jordan 4 Craft "Photon Dust"

Air Jordan 4 has always been a popular model among sneakerheads. "Photon Dust" is the most recent colorway to debut on the Air Jordan 4, and it is featured on the Craft edition. It started to retail from February 11th, 2023 for $210.

Infinitydrip @infinity_drip The classic man is always ready for that evening party with the Air Jordan 4 "Photon Dust" sneakers.



Covered in a light grey hue, the pair is crafted from calf leather and enhanced with a beige-hue Jumpman branding that aligns with the eyelets and sits atop a rubber sole. The classic man is always ready for that evening party with the Air Jordan 4 "Photon Dust" sneakers.Covered in a light grey hue, the pair is crafted from calf leather and enhanced with a beige-hue Jumpman branding that aligns with the eyelets and sits atop a rubber sole. https://t.co/cstvKKZ95e

3) Air Jordan 4 Olive Green

Another one of the most in-demand Air Jordon models in February 2023, it was launched on February 9th, 2023. The eye stays, tongue logo, midsole, and liners are now in a relaxing green, providing a stark contrast to the dominant black and white of its immediate surrounds. It is retailing for $210.

4) Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black and White"

For the Air Jordan 1 High '85 model, the two-toned "Black/White" color combination, which is typically considered a fan favorite, made an official reappearance for the first time since it was originally released. This shoe launched on February 15th, 2023 and its retail price is $200.





You can never go wrong with a Black and White CW!

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 drops on March 3 via Raffle Release





5) Air Jordan 1 High Reverse Laney "Game Royal and Varsity Maize"

One of the most wanted Air Jordan models among the ladies, the quarter panels, collars, and toe boxes are now maize, while the eye stays, heels, swooshes, collar flaps, and mudguards are now royal blue. This model became available on February 17th, 2023 and is retailing for $180.





Before the UNC Tar Heels and the Bulls there was Laney High School.



The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Reverse Laney" is now available online, women's sizes only.

6) Air Jordan 13 "Playoffs"

The "Playoffs" makeover of the Air Jordan 13 was launched on February 18, 2023, in honor of the 13th signature silhouette of Michael Jordan and the shoe's 25th anniversary. The pairs are now available for $210.







7) Air Jordan 1 Low Year of The Rabbit

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Nike and Jordan Brand launched this special Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit” edition on February 28th, 2023. Currently, it retails for $140.

8) Air Max Scorpion “Olive Aura”

This very special model of Air Max debuted on Fenbruary 1st, 2023. The pastel-inspired shade of the shoe is the main attraction of this pair along with the large sole unit incorporated with Air technology. The price tag of the pair is $250.





The WMNS Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit 'Olive Aura' is available online + at select locations.

9) Air More Uptempo “Valentine’s Day”

One of Nike's most anticipated releases is the Air More Uptempo covered in pink shades with chocolate brown as part of the special Valentine's Day edition. It was launched in February 7th, 2023 and retails for $170.





The Nike Air More Uptempo 96 Valentine's Day (2023) is available in almost all sizes on Nike CA

10) Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day”

Another launch from the Valentine's Day special edition that was also released on February 7th, 2023 with the price tag of $130.



Nike Air Trainer 1 'Valentine's Day'





This is all for the sneaker drop roundup for February 2023. Many more are expected to be released in the coming months. Let's look forward to it.

