5 best Nike Air Jordan sneakers releasing in February 2023

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. has collectively managed to produce one of the most iconic sneaker lineages, dubbed the Air Jordans. The hit line features a vast catalog which has gained a huge fan following and a global pop-culture relevance.

The Air Jordan lineage began in 1984 when Michael Jordan and the swoosh label launched Air Jordan 1 silhouette. It is currently on its 37th model and is nearing its 40th anniversary. Sneakerheads are interested in both retro and new makeovers of the Air Jordan lineage, which is the number one choice for streetwear enthusiasts right now.

As the new year approaches, the swoosh label continues to showcase upcoming models and new shoes from its 2023 catalog. Ahead, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best colorways of the Air Jordan silhouettes scheduled for a release in February 2023, which have so far been revealed.

Top 5 Nike Air Jordan colorways scheduled to release in February 2023

1) Nike Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

In 2022, the brand made a central effort to revitalize the Air Jordan 2 silhouette and collaborated with multiple brands like Titan, Two 18, Union, J Balvin, and more. It seems like the trend will continue in 2023, as the label will be releasing a brand new "Lucky Green" colorway as the first Air Jordan 2 for the year.

The silhouette will come clad in a two-toned white and lucky green color scheme. It is slated to be released via SNKRS and select Jordan brand retailers on February 3, at a retail price of $175.

2) Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft "Photon Dust"

The Air Jordan 4 silhouette has enjoyed quite a lot of attention from sneakerheads in recent years, thanks to its multiple high-end collaborations, new retros, and multiple Nike SB versions. The latest colorway to appear over Air Jordan 4 is "Photon Dust" atop the Craft edition.

The sneakers come clad in muted tones across the suede and leather constructed upper. The silhouette comes clad in a 'Photon Dust / Pale Vanilla / Off-White / Grey Fog / Flat Pewter / Sail' color scheme. It is slated to be released via SNKRS and select retailers on February 11, at $210.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black and White"

The Jordan brand will release the iconic "Panda" color scheme over its Air Jordan 1 High silhouette, which debuted back in 1985. The silhouette was re-released in February 2020 as part of the "New Beginnings" pack and will now again be released in February 2023.

It will feature a standard two-toned color block overlay, featuring a black-and-white color scheme. The upcoming silhouette will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 15, at $200.

4) Women's Nike Air Jordan 1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize"

The swoosh label has unveiled a full-fledged 16-piece Spring / Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection. The collection features a few of the most iconic and hyped Air Jordan colorways of all time, amongst which are women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" sneakers.

The colorway, which is a nod to Michael Jordan's school colors at Laney High School in Wilmington, NC, is officially named "Laney." The silhouette is slated to release via SNKRS on February 17, for $180.

5) Nike Air Jordan 13 "Playoffs"

kin9 @kin9news Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ 2023 Retro Official Look Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ 2023 Retro Official Look https://t.co/tfQkgWvdlJ

To celebrate Michael Jordan's 13th signature silhouette and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Air Jordan 13, the label will be releasing a "Playoffs" makeover in February 2023. The silhouette was originally worn by the legendary Hall of Famer during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

The silhouette was last seen in 2011 and will now be released constructed out of black tumbled leather uppers with red and white accent detailing. The AJ 13 "Playoffs" silhouette is slated to be released via SNKRS and select retailers on February 18, for a retail price of $210.

Other than the aforementioned colorways, the swoosh label has many silhouettes on its launch calendar which are slated to be released on later dates, such as AJ 14 "Metallic Silver," AJ 5 "University Blue," AJ5 "Aqua," and more.

