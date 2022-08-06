First Blood: What were the names of Sheila LaBarre's victims?

A&E's First Blood's upcoming episode is all about Sheila LaBarre, the Avenging Angel and her kills. LaBarre was supposedly a gold digger who turned into a grave digger and was known for killing her boyfriends who she claimed her pedophiles and perverts.

The series takes a look at some of the country's most prolific serial killers through their first kills and analyzes the moments that push them onto the gruesome path. Titled Sheila LaBarre: Sheila the Peeler, the series is directed by David Bispham.

Here is everything readers need to know about Sheila 'The Peeler' and her victims.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content

Who did Sheila LaBarre kill and how?

It was in 2006 that Sheila LaBarre met Kenny Countie in a personal ad online. Kenny was known to have a lower IQ and also behaved in a childlike manner.

Countie was last seen alive in March 2006 when he was being pushed by LaBarre in a wheelchair at a Walmart. He was seen with his hands and face covered in cuts. Several days after the incident, LaBarre made a bizarre call to the Epping police where she played an audio of Countie confessing to being a pedophile.

The police were also contacted by Countie's mother, who asked them to perform a welfare check on him. When they conducted it, they found a large, fleshy bone, bone fragments and a pair of sneakers.

He was stabbed to death by LaBarre, who later burned his body as well. LaBarre was arrested on April 2, 2006 and her farm was searched by detectives.

They found a bone, a spent shell casing and a birth certificate of her former boyfriend, Michael Deloge. Deloge was last seen in 2005. Authorities also found three toes that weren't confirmed to belong to either Michael or Kenny.

Sheila LaBarre pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which was rejected. She was also sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. She had said that both Michael and Kenny were pedophiles and claimed that she was an angel sent by God to punish them.

About Sheila the Peeler

Sheila LaBarre, or Sheila the Peeler, was born in Alabama in 1958 and graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1976. She was admitted to a psychiatric facility in the early 1980s after an attempted suicide and had stated that an orderly had attempted to s*xually assault her.

According to reports, she was married several times over the span of her life. One of her ex-husbands, Ronnie Jennings, claimed that her mood swings often turned violent and he feared that they might lead to crimes in the future.

Sheila later had a common-law marriage with a chiropractor named Wilfred LaBarre, whose last name she carried. She also inherited his farm after his death in 2000.

Sheila had an accident when she was young and had slid into a coma and apparently died and found herself at a table with several men with long beards. She also claimed that God was among these men and he allegedly told her that her work on earth was incomplete. 'God' then returned her to life under orders to kill pedophiles and perverts like the men who had hurt her when she was little.

About AETV's First Blood

A&E's First Blood breaks down such horrific crimes through never-before-seen interviews and conversations with survivors, as well as news archives. It also has insights from law enforcement and leading experts in profiling, criminology, psychology, and others.

It also examines some of the most notorious serial killers in the US and their first kills in order to decode what pushed them to that violent moment.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode titled Sheila LaBarre: Sheila the Peeler, reads:

"In rural Epping, N.H., everyone knows Sheila LaBarre as an eccentric widow who loves her rabbits; her turbulent childhood in Alabama, a coma-induced vision, and the death of her wealthy husband all send Sheila on a warped mission to kill."

The 10-episode series airs every Saturday at 9 pm ET and is available to stream the next day on A&E's platform. The episode will air on AETV 12, TV-14, STEREO, CC.

Watch First Blood Season 1 episode 7, Sheila LaBarre: Sheila the Peeler on Saturday, August 6 on AETV and stream it the next day on A&E's website.

