First Kill ending explained: What is Oliver's big plan?

Netflix's paranormal romance drama, First Kill, just dropped its first season on June 10, 2022. While paying a fitting tribute to the nostalgia of the golden age of vampire dramas like The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural, the show could not quite hit the mark with its Romeo-Juliet premise of a vampire slayer in love with a vampire.

While it may seem inadequate, the story of Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis) is far from over because the ending deviates greatly from the conclusion of Shakespeare's tragedy. Instead, at the end of the show, Calliope becomes even more determined to defeat the vampires.

Adding more to this, the ending also dropped significant revelations that changed the course of this season and any season that may come after it, especially with the vengeful Oliver (Dylan McNamara) devising a scheme of his own. Continue reading to find out what happened in the final moments of First Kill season 1.

First Kill ending: Severed bonds, a grand scheme, and the newly christened vampire

First Kill's first season was not perfectly paced, with a lot less happening in the middle, but it dropped a lot of bombs in the finale. While there is no reason to grumble about the eighth episode of the show, the mystery demands a bit of unraveling.

Theo Burns' (Phillip Mullings Jr.) transformation into a vampire was the central dilemma of the finale. Elinor (Gracie Dzienny) used her powers to wipe Apollo's memory after he inadvertently stabbed Theo with a wooden stake. When Cal and Juliette arrived, Apollo had no recollection of what had occurred. Presuming that Theo has died, Apollo and Cal left, while Juliette stayed behind to clean up.

However, Theo inexplicably turned up at the Burns home to the surprise of Cal and Apollo. But he soon started feeling sick and went to his bedroom, where he discovered that he was growing fangs.

Juliette confronted Elinor about Theo's death and the argument spiraled into Juliette wanting to take Elinor down. She did so by helping Oliver take her down by alerting the authorities and exposing Elinor. Following this, authorities arrested Elinor from her home.

Meanwhile, the Burns family discovered that Theo has been turned. Though their father attempts to kill Theo, his stepmother Talia (Aubin Wise) stops him. When Theo broke free from his bondage, Apollo engaged him in a fight in their garden.

Juliette arrived at the scene and explained that when she arrived in the bathroom, Theo was not dead. To give him an honorable and easy death, she tried to drain his blood but mistakenly turned him into a vampire. Cal hears all of this and tells Juliette that she will spend her life learning how to kill Legacy Vampires, indicating an end to their relationship.

The final moments of First Kill saw Talia take Theo to the Fairmont's house and hand him over to Oliver, who promised to take care of him. It was revealed in the end that Oliver had a bigger plan.

Oliver returned to Savannah to exact vengeance for his ex-communication from the family. He enlisted the aid of a witch, Carmen, and other monsters to form an army to attack the city.

All the episodes of First Kill are now streaming on Netflix.

