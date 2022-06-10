First Kill review: A much bloodier Romeo-Juliet that fails to strike chords

Netflix's latest production, First Kill, loosely based on V.E. Schwab's short story, drags viewers into a stacked world of paranormal romance between star-crossed lovers Juliette Fairmount (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis). All eight episodes of the show dropped on June 8, 2022.

Though First Kill was far from a perfect series that would ooze with romance and drama, it had ample plotlines and character developments to keep the boat afloat in a story with not enough visible depth. The show chronicled the love story between a legacy vampire, Juliette, and a vampire hunter, Cal, with both their families clawing at each other, much like Shakespeare's classic tragedy set in Verona.

Read on for a detailed review of First Kill.

First Kill review: revisiting nostalgia in a depthless story

First Kill begins like many teenage dramas that preceded it, with a teenage Juliette struggling to fit into her family and society, no matter what the criteria for fitting into the family is. Not only is Juliette's struggle rooted just in teenage turmoil but also in her acceptance of her vampire heritage.

Elinor (Gracie Dzienny), Juliette's popular elder sister, was introduced at the very beginning, making Juliette seem like the anomaly in a perfect family.The family are not regular vampires; rather, they are what the show refers to as "Legacy Vampires," beings with no apparent weaknesses (sunlight, wooden stake, etc.).

Soon after, we meet Cal, a burgeoning monster killer who is also the black sheep of her family, trailing behind her brothers, Apollo (Dominic Goodman) and Theo (Phillip Mullings Jr.). While Cal's struggle is not as grave as Juliette's, both the characters form a compelling backstory in their own right.

First Kill doesn't waste any time in introducing the characters and launching into their forbidden romance. One of the things that does not make a mark is that their romance does not appear or feel as deep-rooted or forbidden as a Romeo-Juliet-inspired plot should.

Nonetheless, the short-lived and intense relationship between the two leads is one of the more interesting aspects of the otherwise bland series. Another tense element could be the brief encounters between Apollo and Elinor.

The latter half of First Kill (episodes 4-6) feels a little stretched and over-stuffed, with an introduction to more monsters like Ghouls and Banshees, as well as filling the universe with mythical references like "The Garden of Eden." This isn't one of the show's more flattering moments, but it doesn't continue long enough to deter viewers from continuing the story.

While a large number of plotlines could not provide a big impact due to a lack of depth, the nostalgic romance was a sure win. Fans of shows like The Vampire Diaries will revel in this bloody take on paranormal romance with a hint of Shakespearian tragedy at its core.

First Kill is not very subtle with references, quoting Romeo-Juliet in the limited chances it gets, neither is it very upfront with the plot, often weighing out important revelations making a direct impact.

The show has a lot of potential, but for the most part, it was dull. The good news is that it is not too late for the paranormal drama to build something amazing in the following seasons, although this season suffers from a general lack of conviction.

It's not perfect by any means, and it's not a perfect weekend binge, but for those looking for a little nostalgia or a little paranormal romance, this is a best weekend watch!

All the episodes of First Kill are now streaming on Netflix.

