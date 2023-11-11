5 big moments from CMA Awards 2023

The CMA Awards 2023 ceremony brought together country music's biggest stars to Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The 57th annual CMA Awards featured mindblowing performances, historic achievements, inspiring acceptance speeches, and moving tributes.

The CMA Awards 2023 saw iconic performances from top country stars like Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Luke Bryan, among others. A touching tribute to the late Jimmy Buffet marked one of the night's most emotional moments, while Post Malone's Joe Diffie tribute with Morgan Wallen and Hardy left the audience thrilled.

While there were multiple instances that left fans delighted, here are some of the biggest moments witnessed on country music's biggest night.

Lainey Wilson winning Entertainer of the Year and four other viral moments from the CMA Awards 2023

1) Lainey Wilson wins Entertainer of the Year

With nine nominations and five wins, Lainey Wilson was the star of the show. From Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country to Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for Wait in the Truck, Wilson took home multiple trophies.

However, Wilson's biggest win of the night was the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award, which made her the first woman to receive the honor since Taylor Swift in 2011. While accepting her award, Wilson said:

“Thank you so much. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, this is the only thing I know how to do...I’ve been in this town for 12 and a half years, and it finally feels like country music is starting to love me back."

2) Jelly Roll’s opening performance of Need a Favor with Wynonna Judd

The CMA Awards 2023 kicked off with a dynamic opening performance from Jelly Roll, who has established himself as one of the country's most popular artists after winning the title of New Artist of the Year. Jelly Roll's live performance of his hit song Need A Favor featured a surprise cameo from the legendary country musician Wynonna Judd.

The spirited performance was hailed as one of the best performances of the entire night. Many praised Judd's powerful voice and the electric energy that the two artists brought forth.

3) A touching tribute to the late musical legend Jimmy Buffet

Country singers and fans mourned the passing of the beloved musician Jimmy Buffet through a moving tribute performance that featured some of the singer's hit songs. Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally took the stage for a soothing acoustic rendition of A Pirate Looks Forty. At the same time, Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson came together for an energetic performance of Pirates and Parrots and Margaritaville.

The heartfelt medley performance was one of the highest moments of the night, showcasing the country music industry's love and adoration for the late singer, who passed away in September this year (2023).

4) Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning returned as hosts

Country singer Luke Bryan and former football quarterback Peyton Manning returned for the second time as hosts of the CMA Awards 2023. The duo left the audience in splits with their entertaining commentary and funny quips.

From an opening monologue that included a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce joke to hilarious exchanges throughout the night, the two stars made the ceremony their own. Bryan also gave his own performance, featuring a medley of his hit songs like One Margarita, Country Girl, and others.

5) The War and Treaty performance

Husband and wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, who go by The War and Treaty, put up a soulful performance of their single That's How Love Is Made. The couple captured the audience with their powerful vocals and electrifying chemistry, earning them a standing ovation.

Shrouded in smoke and moody red lighting, the duo's bond was evident to everyone watching as they held hands and maintained eye contact throughout their rendition. The War and Treaty were also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year the first time at the CMA Awards 2023.

The CMA Awards 2023 is available to stream on Hulu.