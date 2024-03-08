The Baltimore volunteer firefighter, Jon Hickey, was shot to death in his sleep in his East Pratt Street home during a home invasion. Baltimore police officers found Hickey on the couch in his living room by responding to a wellness check requested by his girlfriend, Jennifer McKay.

The investigations, however, led the officers to video evidence depicting Jennifer's ex-boyfriend, Daniel Greene, breaking into Hickey's home armed with a gun. The Dateline NBC season 32 episode 30 episode, The Killer on Camera 4, airing March 7, showcases the details of Jon Hickey's murder. The synopsis reads,

"Dennis Murphy reports on a case in which security cameras play a key role in a murder investigation."

Five details about Jon Hickey's murder explored

1) Jon Hickey was found shot to death on his couch

The 31-year-old volunteer firefighter, Jon Hickey, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head in his Upper Fells Point apartment on November 29, 2017, per WBAL TV. Hickey was asleep on his couch in his ground-floor apartment in the 1800 block of East Pratt Street, Southeast Baltimore, when the intruder shot him.

The police officers found the body as they entered the building upon a wellness check requested by Hickey's girlfriend, Jennifer McKay. Jennifer was reportedly unable to reach him for two days. She found his car unmoved from his usual parking spot when she informed the Baltimore County Police Department, per FOX Baltimore.

2) The investigators traced the crime to Daniel Greene with identification confirmation from Hickey's girlfriend, Jennifer McKay

The police officers who responded to the wellness check entered the apartment with the landlord's help and found Hickey's body on the sofa in the living room. WBAL TV shared Hickey's friend Scott Amigh's response.

"It was horrible (to see the body-worn camera video). I'm in the fire department; I haven't seen anything like that. Disgusting. It was a cowardly act. From what we're hearing on the evidence is it was a total cowardly act from what I've seen so far."

The investigation led the officers to surveillance footage from the adjacent building, which showcased an intruder entering the building through the window and leaving through the back door armed with a gun. The intruder was caught pacing the sidewalks before and after the murder.

Jennifer McKay identified the suspect in the video as her previous boyfriend, Daniel Greene.

3) Daniel Greene and Jennifer McKay were previously in a relationship outside his marriage

According to court documents, Daniel Greene and Jennifer McKay had been acquainted with each other since elementary school. While Daniel was married to Jennifer Greene, he had been in an on-again and off-again s*xual relationship with McKay. Jennifer Greene took the stand to testify against Daniel during his hearing and shared,

"He was living a double life. He had his wife and kids at home and his girlfriend on the side."

Daniel allegedly hid his affair behind business trips and a corporate credit card. He allegedly faked being single using falsified divorce papers, a fake custody agreement, and a staged bachelor's pad, per WBAL TV. Jennifer claimed that her husband had also moved furniture to a Pennsylvania property.

Jennifer McKay ended her relationship with Daniel Greene in September 2017 and went on to date Jon Hickey in October 2017.

4) The murder weapon was never found

According to a WBAL TV report, the murder weapon used for shooting Jon Hickey was never found. The case against Daniel Greene was circumstantial and heavily based on the surveillance footage recovered from the neighborhood.

Daniel's mother, Beth Greene, spoke to WBAL TV and shared,

"What's really sad is that all these circumstantial things are getting thrown out there, and if you put them together, you can paint a picture that can sway the emotions."

The investigators, however, searched Greene's home at the 2100 block of Harkins Road in Norrisville and recovered his wife's laptop containing searches of McKay and Hickey's social media updates. Daniel had also used the device to look up Hickey's address.

5) Daniel Greene was sentenced to life in prison

Daniel Greene was arrested in December 2017 for the murder of Jon Hickey. He sought bail in August 2018, which was denied. Greene's trial began in June 2023 but was postponed as the defense wished to seek new legal counsel.

He was sentenced to life in prison with 20 years in addition to home invasion and firearms charges in February 2024. Greene is presently serving his sentence at Maryland’s Department of Corrections.

The upcoming Dateline NBC episode will air on March 7, 2024, at 9 pm EST.