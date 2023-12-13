Five details about Riley Crossman's murder

Berkeley Springs teenager Riley Crossman's murder in May 2019, shook Morgan County. Her body was found in an advanced decomposed state in an embankment near Tuscarora Pike eight days after she went missing and her mother's boyfriend, Andy McCauley, was immediately arrested.

McCauley was charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a body, and death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and sentenced to life in prison on November 4, 2021.

An upcoming episode of Murder in the Heartland episode titled Something Happened to Her will explore the chilling details of the murder of 15-year-old Riley Crossman when it releases on December 13 on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis reads:

"Popular high school student Riley Crossman, age 15, disappears in 2019, igniting a statewide search in West Virginia. Investigators discover her body, and they have their hands full when the students and residents of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, become suspects."

Five details about Berkeley Springs student Riley Crossman's murder case

1) Riley Crossman's last texts to her boyfriend, Haydn, led the police to the main suspect

Riley Crossman retired to her room on May 7, 2019, and was talking to her boyfriend, Haydn Lacy, over Facetime when she sent her final texts to him. According to The Herald-Mail, the first message was sent at 11:01 pm local time on May 7 and after 12 minutes, she messaged Lacy about being scared.

“Andy's in my room...shhh. Don't say anything about it so he can hear everything. I’m scared, babe.”

Haydn, who was on a school trip, woke up to a missed Facetime call from Riley at 5 am local time on May 8, 2019.

2) Andy McCauley had a criminal past

A still of Andy McCauley (Image via Court TV)

Riley Crossman was living with her mother, Chantel Oakley, and her boyfriend, Andy McCauley. The Herald-Mail Media reported that McCauley was arrested for single counts of delivery of heroin and conspiracy to deliver heroin in February 2013.

McCauley had also reportedly been arrested for burglary, battery, assault, and destruction of property in May 2013.

3) McCauley was absent from work for over five hours on May 8, 2019

Andy McCauley testified that he was working at Ruark Enterprises on May 8, 2019, but was missing for almost five hours in the middle of his work day. He left his cell phone behind, which made it challenging for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office to track him.

McCauley traveled to a work site in the Red Hill subdivision when he borrowed three trash bags and a green work truck to make his way up to Tuscarora Pike and Apple Harvest Drive, according to Metro News.

4) Riley Crossman's body was found in an advanced state of decomposition

Riley Crossman's body was discovered over an embankment near Tuscarora Pike in Berkeley County, according to Metro News. Dr, Piotr Kubiczek, first deputy chief medical examiner reported that the soft tissue from Riley's head, neck, and other body parts was missing.

Her body had traces of a chalky white substance, which was later determined to be lime or drywall mud. Metro News further reported that as per Kubiczek, the youngster's remains were found in a "contractor-grade trash bag" with a pant and one shoe.

5) The motive behind the crime remains unknown

Andy McCauley had been the primary person of interest since day one. He justified his absence from work on May 8, 2019, saying that he was off to get drugs. However, he kept changing his story as the interrogation continued.

Drywall mud found on the teen's remains was traced back to McCauley's work truck as cadaver dogs picked up a scent near its toolbox kit. The security cameras leading up to Tuscarora Pike showed McCauley taking off during work on May 8.

As per Metro News, Chantel Oakley and the mother of McCauley's children stated that McCauley perhaps went into Riley's room with the intention to s*xually assault her.

Despite his arrest and eventual conviction on November 4, 2021, the motive being the crime remains unknown as of this writing.

The Murder in the Heartland episode will air on December 13, 2023, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.