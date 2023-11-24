5 most expensive Vans sneakers of all time

The 57-year-old American brand Vans, founded by Paul van Doren, James Vans Doren, and Gordon Lee, rose to prominence for its unique and rugged shoes, which include the iconic side-stripe A.K.A and the 'old school' designs. Their skateboard-inspired shoe silhouettes have gathered a massive following amongst sneakerheads and fashionable individuals.

Celebrities, including Kristen Stewart, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Julia Roberts, and even the Fenty beauty Mogul, Rihanna, have been photographed wearing the brand's limited editions or the classic Vans collections. The support from celebrities showcases the brand's undeniable impact on pop culture.

From the trend-setting Chukka boots to the cherished authentic Supreme Bruce Lee collection, this iconic brand has a portfolio of high-budget sneakers that have become wardrobe staples due to their limited editions. Below is a carefully curated list of the five most expensive Vans sneakers that are also good investments.

The most expensive Vans sneakers ever released

1. Vans Authentic Supreme Bruce Lee

The Vans Authentic Supreme Bruce Lee (Image via Stock X)

These low-top sneakers are the result of the collaborative effort between Vans and Supreme, celebrating the historic feat of the legendary actor Bruce Lee with graphic detailings that envelope the upper of the footwear. The black, white, and grey color scheme offers a laid-back appeal, allowing the graphic prints to take the spotlight.

This ten-year-old limited edition sells for $1,211 on Stock X.

2. The Sk8-Hi Notchback Defcon Multicam Jungle boots

The Sk8-Hi Notchback Defcon Multicam Jungle boots (Image via Stock X)

This 2017 iteration of the OG Sk8-Hi silhouette embodies a multicam design synonymous with military camo outfits that feature earthy and forest-green tones. Additionally, these jungle boots come in a high-top design featuring padded collars that provide support to the ankle area, with a cushioned insole enhancing shock absorption.

The brand's popular waffle outsole is incorporated to provide stability, while the traditional lace-up closure allows for a customizable fit.

These boots are priced at $1400 on the Stock X online store.

3. The Classic Slip-On LX "One Block Down Grass"

The Classic Slip-On LX "One Block Down Grass" (Image via Stock X)

This stylish piece is the brand's fresh take on contemporary slip-on sneakers with a modern twist. These slip-ons are dressed in a predominant green hue accented by black and white detailings in a unique pattern resembling grass blades in a "one block down grass" design.

The fusion of elastic bands on the sides of the sneakers allows for easy wear and removal, while the padded collar and cushioned insole provide maximum comfort to the feet.

These recent iterations were released on June 29, 2022, and sell for $1,686 on the Stock X online store.

4. The Vault Oldskool sneakers

The Vault Oldskool sneakers (Image via Stock X)

These low-top sneakers feature an attractive color scheme of deep and light orange hues, with crisp and clean white detailings contrasting the bold orange base.

The sneakers embody the brand's trademark details, visible on the heel, the rubber sole, alongside a fire design embellishment slightly below the heel tab. Comfort was prioritized with the cushioned insole and padded collar, ensuring optimum comfort of the ankle area and the foot.

The timeless "old school" design has inspired recent iterations. This limited edition sells for $1,952 on Stock X.

5. The Chukka Boot LXKaws The Simpsons (2007)

The Chukka Boot LXKaws The Simpsons (2007) (Image via Stock X)

This masterpiece commemorates the classic animated series "The Simpsons" and the creative and forward-thinking nature of Kaws, a well-known designer in the fashion world. These kicks are dressed in a predominant true white hue accented by the snorkel blue detailing, giving it an interesting visual.

The artistic design of these shoes features graphic prints of characters from the animated series in blue detailing, adding a playful vibe to the overall design.

These kicks currently sell for $2,985 on the Stock X online store.

For those looking for Vans sneakers that are worthy investments, the shoes mentioned above should be availed before they get sold out.