Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Metal band Five Finger Death Punch (FFDP) and Brantley Gilbert have some good news for their fans. The two artists will be embarking on a tour this fall. The tour will begin on November 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with stops in Nashville, Tampa, Little Rock, and other cities before concluding on December 17 in Las Vegas.
The artists will be joined by special guest Cory Marks for the entirety of the tour, which will be part of the promotion of their upcoming new album, "Afterlife", set to be released later this week, on Friday, August 19. Tickets for the tour go on sale the same day.
The fan club presale for both artists will begin on August 16 at 10 a.m. local time. All other pre-sales begin on Thursday, August 18 at 10 a.m. local time. To access the fansale, fans can sign up for the fan club on the official app. The general sale will begin on August 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert 2022 tour dates and venues
This isn't the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have collaborated. Back in 2019, the two collaborated for their global No. 1 hit, "Blue On Black," and brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together.
The track also featured Brian May, the song's original performer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation, which benefits first responders.
Five Finger Death Punch + Brantley Gilbert Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Cory Marks
- November 09, 2022 — Grand Rapids, Michigan - Van Andel Arena
- November 10, 2022 — Fort Wayne, Indiana - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- November 12, 2022 — Lexington, Kentucky - Rupp Arena
- November 14, 2022 — Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Centre
- November 16, 2022 — Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena
- November 17, 2022 — Knoxville, Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
- November 19, 2022 — Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- November 20, 2022 — Greenville, South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- November 22, 2022 — Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
- November 25, 2022 — Birmingham, Alabama - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- November 26, 2022 — Little Rock, Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena
- November 29, 2022 — Kansas City, Montana - T-Mobile Centre
- November 30, 2022 — Omaha, Nebraska - CHI Health Centre Omaha
- December 02, 2022 — Madison, Wisconsin - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Centre
- December 03, 2022 — Green Bay, Wisconsin - Resch Centre
- December 05, 2022 — Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Centre Wed
- December 07, 2022 — Des Moines, Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena
- December 09, 2022 — Grand Forks, North Dakota - Alerus Centre
- December 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Denny Sanford PREMIER Centre
- December 13, 2022 — Spokane, Washington - Spokane Arena
- December 15, 2022 — Nampa, Idaho - Ford Idaho Centre Arena Sat
- December 17, 2022 — Las Vegas, Nevada - Michelob ULTRA Arena
Five Finger Death Punch is a popular heavy metal band from Las Vegas known for albums such as The Way of the First, War is the Answer, and American Capitalist. Four of their albums were certified platinum or gold, demonstrating their status as one of the most successful heavy metal bands in recent years.