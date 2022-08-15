Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Metal band Five Finger Death Punch (FFDP) and Brantley Gilbert have some good news for their fans. The two artists will be embarking on a tour this fall. The tour will begin on November 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with stops in Nashville, Tampa, Little Rock, and other cities before concluding on December 17 in Las Vegas.

The artists will be joined by special guest Cory Marks for the entirety of the tour, which will be part of the promotion of their upcoming new album, "Afterlife", set to be released later this week, on Friday, August 19. Tickets for the tour go on sale the same day.

The fan club presale for both artists will begin on August 16 at 10 a.m. local time. All other pre-sales begin on Thursday, August 18 at 10 a.m. local time. To access the fansale, fans can sign up for the fan club on the official app. The general sale will begin on August 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert 2022 tour dates and venues

This isn't the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have collaborated. Back in 2019, the two collaborated for their global No. 1 hit, "Blue On Black," and brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together.

The track also featured Brian May, the song's original performer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation, which benefits first responders.

Five Finger Death Punch + Brantley Gilbert Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Cory Marks

November 09, 2022 — Grand Rapids, Michigan - Van Andel Arena

November 10, 2022 — Fort Wayne, Indiana - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

November 12, 2022 — Lexington, Kentucky - Rupp Arena

November 14, 2022 — Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Centre

November 16, 2022 — Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

November 17, 2022 — Knoxville, Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

November 19, 2022 — Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

November 20, 2022 — Greenville, South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 22, 2022 — Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

November 25, 2022 — Birmingham, Alabama - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

November 26, 2022 — Little Rock, Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena

November 29, 2022 — Kansas City, Montana - T-Mobile Centre

November 30, 2022 — Omaha, Nebraska - CHI Health Centre Omaha

December 02, 2022 — Madison, Wisconsin - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Centre

December 03, 2022 — Green Bay, Wisconsin - Resch Centre

December 05, 2022 — Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Centre Wed

December 07, 2022 — Des Moines, Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena

December 09, 2022 — Grand Forks, North Dakota - Alerus Centre

December 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Denny Sanford PREMIER Centre

December 13, 2022 — Spokane, Washington - Spokane Arena

December 15, 2022 — Nampa, Idaho - Ford Idaho Centre Arena Sat

December 17, 2022 — Las Vegas, Nevada - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Five Finger Death Punch is a popular heavy metal band from Las Vegas known for albums such as The Way of the First, War is the Answer, and American Capitalist. Four of their albums were certified platinum or gold, demonstrating their status as one of the most successful heavy metal bands in recent years.

