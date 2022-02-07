5 Friends parties that turned out to be disastrous

Friends made use of every opportunity to get all the characters in the same room by throwing uncountable parties. The most common things at most parties were mishaps, unexpected turns of events and Joey crying.

If a party doesn't turn into a disaster, it is not a Friends party. From baby showers and wedding receptions to birthday and Christmas parties, they all had the perfect balance of comedy and disaster.

Phoebe's outbursts, Ross's daftness, Rachel's demands, Monica's perfection, Joey and Chandler's humor made these events even more entralling. But it was wondrous how they managed to get out of lousy situations just fine.

Taking it back to these disastrous Friends parties, one must realize that a little drama is required for having good experiences.

Five parties in Friends that turned into major disasters

1) The temperamental Phoebe and the baby shower

Phoebe’s temperamental pregnancy hormones get the best of her. Rachel and Monica had planned on giving Phoebe gifts that could be used after, as she's a surrogate mom.

Leather pants that don’t fit her anymore and alcohol that she can’t drink for the next two months, just exasperate her. Like an active volcano, her feelings come tumbling out of her mouth leaving the guests perturbed.

2) The mishap at Ross and Emily's wedding altar

Ross accidentally took Rachel's name at the altar and his to-be wife Emily could not be any more disappointed. Leaving the guests in complete shock, Ross even tried to correct himself while putting extra emphasis on Emily's name.

Not that there weren't any problems before this terrible moment, Ross was the one to add oil to the flames at the party. Though the parents looked considerably horrified, Rachel felt slightly relieved.

3) A rehearsal dinner gone wrong

Monica becomes extra controlling and Phoebe must have a breakdown to put some sense into her. Just trying to be a good friend and making sure things are in perfect order, Monica wanted things to go her way.

Phoebe wanted a natural flow of things and therefore, her outburst was completely justified (since it's her wedding). Nevertheless, one thing was assured that the guests had loads to gossip about.

4) The sauna themed Christmas party

Monica and Rachel refused to pay extra to get the radiator fixed for their Christmas party. So, they come up with a new theme, turning it into a sauna party. While all their guests are sweating during Christmas in New York City, they're serving them ice squares as appetizers.

Sadly, the radiator cannot be fixed anytime soon, even after Ross's attempt at bribing Mr. Tregger. Later on, Joey saved the night by turning off the radiator. If only they could've thought of it during the party. Regardless, the sauna party was a unique theme after all.

5) A surprise birthday party with two halves

Rachel's parents, who are going through a conflict, turn up for Rachel's surprise birthday party. Unsafe to put the two in a single room, the party must be divided into two.

Ross and Chandler’s side of the party is a blast while Monica’s spiritless party leaves the guests bored. They will have to put in their best efforts to put the mom away from the dad. Though the events were bizarre, at least her parents didn't get the chance to cause a scene.

Revisit these epic episodes of Friends and have a laugh at the group struggling in their exceptionally dramatic lives.

