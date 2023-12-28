Five shocking details of Lisa Fotopoulos's murder

The attempt to murder the Daytona Beach businesswoman Lisa Fotopoulos went sideways when she made a full recovery and raised suspicions against her husband, Kosta Fotopoulos. Kosta was the only son of the executive with Olympic Airways who migrated to the United States and married Lisa Paspalakis.

The Paspalakis family owned the Joyland Amusement Center on Daytona Beach Boardwalk where Konstantinos "Kosta" Fotopoulos started his pool bar and deli, Top Shots - a den for criminal minds. Soon after, a whirlwind romance with the 20-year-old bartender Diedre Hunt began and the couple had planned a hire-to-kill to execute Lisa and obtain her wealth.

The episode titled Boardwalk Pied Piper gives the disturbing details of a murder plot gone sideways

"Kosta and Lisa Fotopoulos are a Daytona Beach power couple in 1989; Kosta owns a bar and hires sultry Deidre Hunt as a waitress; soon, a torrid affair, a deadly home invasion and a videotaped murder all result from a tailspin of greed and seduction."

Five shocking details of the Lisa Fotopoulos murder case

1) Kosta Fotopoulos ran an elaborate money laundering scheme

Within April 1987 and December 1989, Fotopoulos bought $100,000 in counterfeit $100 bills and distributed them over Daytona Beach, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland with the help of Peter Kouracos.

Fotopoulos recruited an ex-employee of his pool bar Top Shots, the 19-year-old Mark Kevin Ramsey, for the job. Ramsey would loiter around shoplifting and pickpocketing from people on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk when he would also purchase a pack of cigarettes with the phony currency. He split the profits with Kosta and kept the packet to himself.

2) Kosta gave Diedre the job of a bartender to avoid suspicions of their relationship

Once the laundering scheme was in place, Kevin Ramsey started recruiting local hustlers who would flee to Top Shots for work. One of them was a runaway from Manchester, New Hampshire - the 20-year-old Diedre Michelle Hunt. Hunt ran away from her mother after a freak shooting case of a woman which she escaped.

She was working for Ramsey in the summer of 1989 before she fell in love with Kosta and was recruited as a bartender at Top Shots to avoid suspicion from Lisa Fotopoulos primarily.

3) Kosta and Diedre videotaped the murder of Mark Kevin Ramsey

As the U.S. Treasury officials' alertness brought down Fotopoulos and Kouracos' laundering scheme, Kevin Ramsey had started blackmailing Kosta about his counterfeiting operation. Kosta and Diedre lured Ramsey to an isolated shooting range under the pretext of a ritual to join their clan.

Ramsey was tied to a tree and shot twice in the chest and once in the head by Deidre Hunt as Kosta filmed the incident. Diedre and Kosta then switched places and Kosta ran a bullet into Ramsey's head with his assault rifle on October 20, 1989. According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Kosta had threatened to kill Hunt if she did not kill Ramsey.

4) Bryan Chase allegedly did not want to kill Lisa Fotopoulos

Kosta and Diedre decided to kill Lisa Fotopoulos to access her wealth and the $700,000 from her life insurance. Kosta reportedly tried to hire three different individuals $10,000 to do the job. Diedre had received the contact of Teja James from her friend Lori Henderson. However, James failed to complete the job and the duo moved on to hire Bryan Chase for $5000.

Chase sneaked into the North Halifax Avenue residence and shot a sleeping Lisa Fotopoulos with a .22-caliber automatic handgun in her sleep on November 4, 1989. Bryan Chase was smitten by Diedre Hunt's charms and wanted to win her over with the task at hand.

5) Lisa Fotopoulos lay awake after she was shot

Lisa Fotopoulos was sleeping next to her husband when she was shot in the head by 19-year-old Bryan Chase. Within seconds, Bryan was shot to death by Kosta with an AK-47 to cover up for the murder plot. Regardless, Lisa lay awake with her head in Kosta's lap, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Lisa Fotopoulos, now Lisa Psaros, made a full recovery and testified against her husband who was sentenced to death on 1 November 1990.