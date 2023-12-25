Seduced to Slay: What charges did Kosta Fotopoulos face?

Kosta Fotopoulos conspired with his lover, Deidre Hunt, a bartender at the Top Shots pool bar, to have his wife murdered on November 4, 1989. The duo hired Bryan Chase to kill Lisa Fotopoulus, which unfolded unexpectedly as Kosta shot him dead after Chase shot Lisa in the head.

Kosta Fotopoulos had already had his brush with crimes as he was actively involved in the money laundering scheme in the Daytona Beach area. Kosta was eventually charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, burglary, counterfeiting, witness tampering and harbouring fugitives. Presently, he awaits execution for the attempted murder of his wife, Lisa Fotopoulos.

The Seduced to Slay episode titled Boardwalk Pied Piper deals with the intricate murder plan laid by Kosta Fotopoulos and his lover, Deidre Hunt, to get rid of Lisa Fotopoulos. The synopsis reads,

"Kosta and Lisa Fotopoulos are a Daytona Beach power couple in 1989; Kosta owns a bar and hires sultry Deidre Hunt as a waitress; soon, a torrid affair, a deadly home invasion and a videotaped murder all result from a tailspin of greed and seduction."

Kosta Fotopoulos was arrested with charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and burglary

On November 4, 1989, an 18-year-old named Bryan Chase shot Lisa Fotopoulos in the head while she was sleeping. Chase was hired by her husband, Kosta Fotopoulos, for $5,000 to carry out the murder.

A still of Kosta Fotopoulos (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

Lisa Fotopoulos was in the middle of settling her father's estate after his death when she became the target of Kosta and his lover, Deidre Hunt's, murder plan. The motive behind the murder plot for the duo was to gain access to Lisa's wealth, including the $700,000 from her life insurance.

Fotopoulos had initially hired Teja James with Diedre's help, but James withdrew from the plan later on. Then Kosta and Diedre contacted Bryan Chase, who was allegedly taken over by Deidre's charm. Chase got into the Fotopoulos house by cutting through the screen of a first-floor window. However, Kosta was prepared with an AK-47 and swiftly took Chase down right after he shot Lisa in the head.

A still of Kosta and Lisa Fotopoulos (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

Kosta spoke to the police, portraying the incident as a case of messed up burglary. However, Lisa Fotopoulos made a full recovery and expressed her suspicion of Fotopoulos's involvement. He was eventually charged with first-degree murders of Ramsey, Chase and Lisa, apart from attempted first-degree murder, solicitation, conspiracy, and burglary.

Fotopoulos's charges of counterfeiting, witness tampering and harbouring fugitives explored

Konstantinos "Kosta" Fotopoulos was involved in a scheme where he laundered fake dollar bills with real money with the help of an ex-employee named Kevin Ramsey. In 1987, Kosta purchased $100,000 in counterfeit $100 bills and then introduced them to the market, as per Murderpedia.

Once the plan turned out to be lucrative, Kevin Ramsey recruited more youngsters under him to help Fotopoulos with the scam. Among the recruits was Deidre Michelle Hunt, who had fled her Massachusetts home and entered into a romantic relationship with Kosta. She also secured a bartending gig at Top Shots to avoid suspicion.

Stills of Kosta Fotopoulos and Deidre Hunt (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

After Kosta Fotopoulos's laundering scheme came to light, he became dependent on Lisa's wealth and also faced threats from 19-year-old Mark Kevin Ramsey, who demanded money. In a turn of events, Kosta and Deidre tied Ramsey to a tree, pretending it to be a group ritual for fun.

Deidre shot him twice as Kosta instructed her and filmed the event. The final bullet was from Kosta himself with his .22 calibre gun. The event was recorded in a tape, which was later gathered as incriminating evidence from his home.