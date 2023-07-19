Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, in Christopher Nolan's much-awaited historical drama, Oppenheimer, which is making a double feature with Greta Gerwig's Barbie this Friday, July 21.

From what Showbiz Galore reported, Pugh is getting a paycheck of $1 million for her role in Nolan's $180 million movie. But a Flickonclick report stated that the Black Widow star is making $50,000, which is considered somewhat low given some of her co-stars are making as much as up to $10 million.

The stellar A-list ensemble of Oppenheimer includes Cillian Murphy as lead physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, and Rami Malek, whose role remains a mystery.

Several reports mentioned that Murphy is making the highest sum of $10 million as the lead followed by Downey, Blunt, and Damon who are reportedly making $4 million. Meanwhile, Malek walks away with a similar paycheck as Pugh.

Florence Pugh made a salary of $50k - $1 million for her role as Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Actress Florence Pugh, who has made a few remarkable appearances throughout her acting career, plays the role of Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan's masterwork, Oppenheimer. As previously mentioned, she is making $50k - $1 million for her role in the film.

Marca reported that Pugh's Tatlock, who is a member of the US Communist Party and had an affair with Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), will be sharing intimate scenes with the latter. Nolan's upcoming hit has reportedly received an R-rating in the US, meaning - anyone below the age of 17 will have to be accompanied by a guardian or an adult to see the movie.

Florence Pugh on working with Christopher Nolan: "That in itself is an experience"

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Florence Pugh opened up about her career-changing role in Oppenheimer, which premieres ahead of Dune: Part 2. She reflected on her wide-ranging acting credits which include roles in folk horror Midsommer, Marvel's Black Widow, and Greta Gerwig's classic adaptation of Little Women, among other hits.

Pugh further spoke about her experience working with Christopher Nolan for the first time, revealing how she had "no expectations," but knew "that he is probably the director that every single actor would race across the world for and pay for their own plane ticket."

According to the outlet, Florence Pugh further said,

"No one could have prepared me for what it was like to work with him because that in itself is the experience. I would have been totally happy to never have seen this movie, just like being on that set and watching how that man conducts the set and how he conducts the people around him was thrilling enough."

She added:

"That was the gift, and it's also wonderful that he also produces something amazing."

The full cast of Oppenheimer

The all-star cast ensemble of Christopher Nolan's upcoming masterpiece includes a few of Hollywood's biggest:

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Bunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush

Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Jack Quaid as Richard Feynman

Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman

Olivia Thirlby as Lilli Hornig

Tom Conti as Albert Einstein

Dane DeHaan as Kenneth Nichols

Oppenheimer makes its debut in theatres this Friday, July 21.