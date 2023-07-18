Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated Oppenheimer is set to hit theatres this Friday, July 21. The historical drama is considered Nolan's magnum opus and initially had a reported budget of $100. The director later clarified in an interview with Variety that "it's a $180 million movie."

In fact, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss, one of the lead characters in the film, even called it "the best film I’ve ever been in," as per a video posted by Deadline on Twitter. With a high budget like that, the Iron Man star walks away with a paycheck of $4 million, according to Flickonclick.

Alongside Downey, the film's stellar cast also includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Rami Malek, among other big Hollywood names. Several sources mention that Murphy, who stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, reportedly got a salary of $10 million. The Peaky Blinders actor made the most out of all his co-stars.

The same Flickonclick report stated that Blunt, who plays Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, and Damon as Leslie Groves, are getting a similar salary to that of Robert Downey Jr. Meanwhile, Pugh's salary sums up to $50,000 for her part as Jean Tatlock, same as Malek, whose role remains a mystery.

Flickonclick reported Downey's salary to be $4 million as previously mentioned. The actor has already made multi-million dollars along with a big name as part of the MCU and for his role as Iron Man but recently revealed that Oppenheimer is "the best film" he has ever starred in.

According to People Magazine, in a video posted on Twitter via Deadline Hollywood, the 58-year-old Iron Man star called Nolan's upcoming film his career-best.

He went on to "flat out say it: This is the best film I've ever been in," and declared his enthusiasm for the premiere, exclaiming that he can't wait for the audience "to experience it."

According to the outlet, Robert Downey Jr. further added:

"This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be. It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is."

The New York Times Magazine reported that in an exclusive interview with them, the actor spoke about his post-Iron Man journey and his hasty dive into "what had all the promise of being another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise in Dolittle."

Downey also expressed his gratitude to the same post-MCU journey that led him to Christopher Nolan and the upcoming historical drama:

"Then old Chris Nolan calls, and getting to see the spartan, almost monastic way he approaches this art form, it was like going to the other side of the moon."

Oppenheimer hits theatres worldwide on July 21, 2023.