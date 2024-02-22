"For two days, I believed that I would be killed" - Denise Huskins opens up since Netflix's American Nightmare

The faces of the 2015 case of the Gone Girl Kidnapping, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday, February 19, 2024, to share their side of the story. The couple, both of whom were physical therapists, were reportedly said to be pulling off a hoax by the Vallejo Police Department.

Huskins and Quinn were asleep when their Mare Island area home in Vallejo was intruded on by the ex-Harvard Law and U.S. Marine, Matthew Muller. Muller bound and blindfolded them, sedated the couple, and took Denise hostage at a South Lake Tahoe location wherein she was r*ped twice.

Years after the abduction was called a hoax by the Vallejo Police Department, Denise Huskins appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to readdress the accusations sharing her experience saying,

"For two days, I believed that I would be killed and I had to make peace with the end of my life but at the same time, I had to keep fighting."

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 12, Episode 7 Episode Twisted Tale airs on February 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST and the synopsis reads,

"When a woman returns two days after being reported abducted, authorities believe it's a hoax until a similar crime forces them to take another look."

"Reliving it is always a challenge, it always brings up a lot of deep pain from the past" - Denise Huskins shared on Tamron Hall Show

Ever since Netflix took a take on the Gone Girl Kidnapping case with their three-part true crime series, American Monster, Denise Huskins and her husband, Aaron Quinn, appeared on Tamron Hall Show on Monday, February 19, 2024, to talk about their story candidly. However, Huskins added,

"Reliving it is always a challenge, it always brings up a lot of deep pain from the past."

While Huskins was held captive by Muller, Aaron was interrogated for 18 hours. He was made to take a polygraph test which the officials claimed he failed and was also made to submit saliva and blood samples. Considering how the Vallejo Police Department treated Aaron Quinn after he reported Denise's abduction, Denise shared,

"He was kidnapped too but by the police, cause they try to isolate you, they keep you from your family, they manipulate the environment and it's all geared towards breaking you."

The Vallejo Police initially suspected Aaron Quinn of suspicious activity related to a domestic violence murder but soon changed their approach calling Huskins and Quinn's story to be a hoax at a press conference on March 25, 2015. Huskins shared on the show,

"The fact that they went on national news so quickly just to destroy our reputations."

In September 2015, Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins sued the city of Vallejo for defamation, false imprisonment, false arrest, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The couple mentioned in the lawsuit that the police department "destroyed their reputations through an outrageous, completely unprofessional, and wholly unfounded claim of disparagement."

In 2021, then-Police Chief Shawny Williams released a statement issuing an apology stating,

"Although I was not chief in 2015 when this incident occurred, I would like to extend my deepest apology to Ms. Huskins and Mr. Quinn for how they were treated during this ordeal."

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn settled the lawsuit with the city of Vallejo for $2.5 million.

