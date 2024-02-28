"Force majeure seems like a crazy reason": Fans speculate after reports of Charlotte Tilbury ending its contract with Bella Hadid

In an unexpected turn of events, according to several reports, cosmetic giant Charlotte Tilbury ended its partnership with supermodel Bella Hadid in November, barely eight months after the model got on board.

In March 2023, the makeup company introduced Hadid as the new face of the brand, making her the face of one of their highly coveted lipstick ranges. The decision to abruptly sever ties has left both fans and industry insiders puzzled, with many speculating the real reason behind it.

The company’s decision to cite "force majeure" as the reason is also being regarded as odd. One fan took to social media to express their confusion:

Comment byu/BestDamnT from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

According to Cornell Law School, a "force majeure" is a provision that frees both parties from obligation in case there is an "extraordinary event" that prevents either party from taking action. It is incredibly rare for this provision to be invoked in this context, especially since the specifics of the "extraordinary event" have not been disclosed.

Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury split leaves fans with many speculations

The news comes as a surprise, especially since Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury have had a seemingly amicable relationship so far. Last year, in a promotional video introducing the supermodel, Tilbury said:

"Bella, darling! I'm so happy you're here."

Bella Hadid reciprocated with equal warmth, exclaiming:

"Charlotte, darling! I'm so happy to be here with you. I love you."

The unexpected shift from a close bond to the termination of the contract has left fans questioning the circumstances surrounding the split.

A source from Charlotte Tilbury told The Mail that the brand had been gearing up for a major promotional campaign with Hadid, with plans to capitalize on the "Bella Hadid" effect. However, these plans were abruptly halted, with no explanation even to the staff involved in the campaign. They said:

“Staff were expecting and had been promised promotional materials featuring Bella Hadid as the front woman for the re-promotion of the Air Brush Flawless range."

They continued:

"They had sent out videos and content to staff bragging about getting Bella Hadid as the face of the re-promotion because her endorsement sells out makeup products like hot cakes. Charlotte Tilbury dubbed this the 'Bella Hadid effect' but then, all of a sudden, nothing.”

Many fans speculate that the reason behind the split might have something to do with Hadid’s support for Palestine. Hadid's father is Palestinian and she is half-Palestinian.

The model has been known for her outspoken stance on social and political issues, including her advocacy for the people of Gaza. Her public statements regarding Palestine, while garnering praise, have also resulted in her losing many opportunities.

Many took to the internet to express their feelings about the issue. Some speculated that the British makeup brand might have faced pressure or backlash from certain quarters due to Hadid's stance.

Comment byu/BestDamnT from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/BestDamnT from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/BestDamnT from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/BestDamnT from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the company itself has not cited political reasons for ending the contract, the timing of the decision has raised eyebrows among fans. Many people showed their support for Bella Hadid and criticized Charlotte Tilbury for what they saw as giving in to pressure and choosing political considerations above their relationship with her.

Many fans also suggested that the real reason for the split might have been the launch of Hadid's beauty brand.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What next for Bella?

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid followed the news of her separation from Charlotte Tilbury with an announcement of her own. The model plans to launch her own cosmetic and wellness venture named Orebella.

Set to launch in May, Hadid gave fans a sneak peek with an Instagram post. Incidentally, a spokesperson from the makeup company also expressed their support. They stated:

“We're thrilled that Bella is launching her own range later this year.“

While the real reason may never be known, the impact of Charlotte Tilbury's decision to cancel the deal with the model serves as a reminder of how closely intertwined the beauty industry and politics may be.