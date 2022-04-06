Forecasting Love and Weather ending explained: The delightful romance suffers from a rushed resolution

This week has been a heartbreaking one as several popular shows starring superstars have come to an end. After Twenty-Five Twenty-One, it is now Forecasting Love and Weather's turn. The theme of love at the workplace after a public heartbreak is explored in the show starring Song Kang and Park Min-young. Lee Shi-woo (Song Kang) and Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young) have to overcome the obstacles of being in a toxic relationship before they can open up their hearts to each other.

After the two come to terms with their respective past relationships, the finale of the show sees Shi-woo and Ha-kyung cross one last hurdle before they chase their happy ending. The hurdle is Shi-woo’s abusive relationship with his father, who has been diagnosed with cancer. The illness is not terminal, and it falls upon Shi-woo to decide if he will welcome his father back into his life. The question of whether this decision will hinder his relationship is answered in the finale of the show.

Who helps Ha-kyung and Shi-woo get back together in Forecasting Love and Weather?

At the beginning of Forecasting Love and Weather‘s last episode, Shi-woo and Ha-kyung are not together. Shi-woo doesn’t want to burden Ha-kyung with his father and this leads her to believe that he is not in love with her. Yet, the two of them continue to worry about each other. This is how Ha-kyung ends up admitting Shi-woo’s father to the hospital to get a biopsy done to diagnose him. She attempts to bring Shi-woo and his father together one last time.

Initially, Shi-woo’s father seeks redemption by distancing himself from his son. A moving phone conversation, one that Ha-kyung’s mother overhears, gives Shi-woo an opportunity to come clean about his misgivings. Surprisingly, despite her initial concerns, it is her mother who helps him pursue Ha-kyung again. She clarifies how it is not beautiful to break up while still in love and tells him to suit up and stay with her daughter.

She also tells her daughter the same. When Ha-kyung breaks down in her mother’s presence, the audience realizes that she has always believed that she was not enough. She couldn’t think of Shi-woo sacrificing their relationship and assumes that he has become tired of a relationship with her. Interestingly, her ex helps her realize that Shi-woo is deeply in love with her.

In fact, he hopes to be a good friend to her in Forecasting Love and Weather.

An epiphany strikes both of them, and they approach each other cautiously. They probe to see if the other person is still in love with them before they decide to give in and confess their love. However, all of this unfolds in minutes, and the happy ending comes too abruptly to be enjoyed.

Forecasting Love and Weather starts off as a delightful romance, but the rushed ending leaves viewers unsatisfied.

