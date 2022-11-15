Foreigner Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

British-American rock band Foreigner has announced their final tour scheduled for 2023. Billed as the “Historic Farewell Tour,” the trek will kick off on July 6, in Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, and run through September 3, in Holmdel, New Jersey, at the PNC Banks Arts Center. The tour will span across 32 dates and receive support from Canadian rock band Loverboy. Foreigner is likely to announce additional tour dates that will extend through 2024.

In an interview with Billboard, Foreigner's frontman Kelly Hansen, who has been the band's lead singer since 2005, spoke about why Foreigner is bowing out with their Farewell tour. Hansen said:

“It’s a very difficult decision to come to. This catalog of songs, it’s extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing. I never would have thought in a million years I’d be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.”

He also cited the band members' health as a reason for this tour being the final one.

The artist pre-sales will begin on November 15, at 10 am ET with a Live Nation presale that will begin on November 17, at 9.00 am PT using the code Headline. The general on-sale will begin on November 18, via Ticketmaster. Tickets via Ticketmaster are priced from $247 and go up to $286.

Foreigner’s 2023 Farewell Tour Dates

July 06 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 08 – West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 09 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

July 18 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

July 19 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Music Center

July 22 – Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 25 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 – Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 02 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 04 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 05 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

August 08 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 09 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 – Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 12 – Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 14 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

August 16 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

August 20 – Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 21 – Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 23 – Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 24 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 30 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theater

September 01 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Arena

September 02 – Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 03 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

Foreigner was formed in 1976 by veteran guitarist Mick Jones and Ian McDonald, along with American vocalist Lou Gramm.

In a press statement, Jones noted:

“While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Jones, who is 77 and the last original member of Foreigner, said that fans can expect the same level of enthusiasm on their farewell tour as they will perform their hits, including Hot Blooded, Urgent, Cold as Ice, and Double Vision, among other songs.

