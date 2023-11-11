4 best Lanvin sneakers of all time

Lanvin, one of the oldest French fashion houses, was founded by Jeanne Lanvin in 1889 and became popular in the fashion industry for its iconic '20s made-to-measure clothing line. The time-tested brand delved into the sneakers industry in 2006, releasing the "ready to wear" collection under the supervision of Lucas Ossendrijver. The sneakers soon became household names and were worn by celebrities, including Michelle Obama.

From the trend-setting Suede Lite Curb sneakers to its Nylon Curb sneakers collection, Lanvin has established a name for itself in the sneakers industry for its neatly crafted sneakers. Since its debut in the sneaker industry, the brand has collaborated with other notable brands like Oliver Peoples, Acne Studios, mazarine, Webster, and many others.

Their sneaker collections are a testament to the brand's versatility and ability to infiltrate any fashion niche. Below is a carefully curated list of the four best Lanvin sneakers of all time.

The best Lanvin sneakers ever released

1. The Suede Curb Lite sneakers

The Suede Curb Lite sneakers (Image via Lanvin)

These low-top shoes feature a minimalistic and sleek design. The upper, made from a quality black suede material, exudes elegance, luxury, and a soft feel. The aesthetically pleasing lace-up closure allows for an adjustable fit and creates a striking visual to the all-black color scheme of the shoe.

The well-constructed, durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction and grip control. The popular brand logo can be seen on the side and tongue of the sneakers for brand recognition.

These shoes are priced at $590 on the brand's official website.

2. The Leather Curb sneakers

The Leather Curb sneakers (Image via Lanvin)

This retro-inspired silhouette embodies the brand's timeless and endearing nature. These sneakers are dressed in pink hue, adding a playful and modern touch to the vintage-inspired design.

The brand's commitment to enhancing comfort is captured in the blend of mesh, suede, and nappa calfskin materials, with metallic eyelets, padded tongue, and durable rubber outsole, showing the brand's cutting-edge technology.

These retro-inspired kicks sell for $990 on the brand's official website.

3.The Curb Color-block Rubber sneakers

TheCurb Color-block Rubber sneakers (Image via Lanvin)

These sneakers are a testament to the brand's creativity by effortlessly blending streetwear design with on-trend fashion. These shoes are dressed in pearl grey, white, and black hues, creating a fashion-forward appeal while making them versatile options to match with different ensembles.

The removable sock-liners and the woven laces in black and blue color allow for a customized fit and provide comfort to the feet. The mother and child logo embossed on the side of the sneakers pays homage to the brand's timeless history. The branded durable rubber outsole enhances stability on different surfaces and completes the overall stylish look of the sneakers.

These kicks sell for $1,260 on the brand's official website.

4. The Nylon Curb XL sneakers

TheNylon Curb XL sneakers (Image via Lanvin)

From the curb sneakers collection, these oversized-design shoes are dressed in a monochromatic color scheme, drawing inspiration from the shades of deep forest green. It features a nylon material at the upper that enhances durability and offers water resistance. The minimalistic branding with the brand's iconic logo on the tongue and the "mother and child" detailings embellishments indicate the brand's rich heritage.

One distinctive feature that allows these kicks to stand out from other sneakers is the chunky rubber outsole, which showcases the brand's cutting-edge technology, with the curb tread pattern providing excellent traction and grip control.

These shoes are priced at $1,090 on the brand's official website.

The luxury brand's sneakers are an ode to its years of experience in perfecting its craft. If one is on the lookout for sneakers that are a perfect blend of luxury and quality craftsmanship, the abovementioned sneakers can be bought on the brand's official website before they get sold out.