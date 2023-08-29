Fourth Down and Love on Hallmark: Meet the cast

Fourth Down and Love, launching on September 9, 2023, will be the latest addition to Hallmark's collection of heartwarming movies. The movie features prominent Hallmark actors Ryan Paevey and Pascale Hutton in leading roles as they explore a romantic relationship against all odds.

Produced by Basset Hound Distribution and Timeless Pictures, the official synopsis of Fourth Down and Love reads,

"Sparks are reignited when a single mother and a pro football player coincidentally meet again on her daughter's flag football field after his career is interrupted by a sports injury."

The film trailer, released on August 26, 2023, promises to capture the essence of love and the spirit of football with a stellar cast.

Fourth Down and Love - Cast explored

1) Pascale Hutton as Erin Allen

The story of Fourth Down and Love revolves around Erin Allen, a single mother to a 12-year-old daughter. She reunites with her college sweetheart, Mike, and the old flame rekindles.

Pascale Hutton, the 44-year-old actor from British Columbia, Canada, will be playing the part of Erin Allen in Fourth Down and Love. Hutton has previously acted in films such as Fantastic Four (2005), Shred (2008), and S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017), besides being recently spotted in Paramount+'s Double Life.

She won a Gemini Award for playing Julianna Vejzna in CBC's Intelligence and a Leo Award for Sanctuary's recurring role, Abby Corrigan.

2) Ryan Paevey as Mike Hanson

Ryan Paevey takes the leading role of Mike Hanson opposite Hutton's Erin Allen in Fourth Down and Love. He is the brother of Erin's daughter's football coach, Jimmy, and a professional football player by profession. Mike visits his brother on an indefinite medical leave to attend to his injury, which has left his future and his football career uncertain.

The 38-year-old American model and actor breathe life into his relationship with Erin, his college sweetheart in the movie. Paevey is best known for his role as Nathan West on ABC's award-winning show General Hospital.

Ryan Paevey also appeared in the music videos of Christina Aguilera's song Your Body and Toni Braxton's Hands Tied.

3) Sophia Powers as Kiera

Kiera is Erin's 12-year-old daughter. 19-year-old actor Sophia Powers, from Toronto, plays the role of Kiera. Kiera plays football at the junior flag league under her coach's (Dan Payne) supervision.

Sophia had her breakthrough in 2022 with a regular role in CBC's Son of a Critch. Apart from Fourth Down and Love, Powers has starred in Cole Warkentin's It's A Beautiful Day (2022) alongside Junita Thiessen and James Yi.

Kiera gets thrown between the love story brewing between her mother and her coach's brother as they navigate the challenges of their personal and professional lives.

Viewers will also spot Dan Payne, Fred Henderson, Heather Doerksen, Kalyn Miles, Darlene Tait, and David Stuart in additional roles.

The film was directed by Allan Harmon and written for the screen by Chevy Burnett, Shanda Lee Munson, and Julie Sherman Wolfe.

Watch the love story bloom on Hallmark on Saturday, September 9, 2023.