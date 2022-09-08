Is Frances Hall guilty of killing her husband of 32 years? Charges explored ahead of NBC Dateline episode

In September 2016, Frances Hall, the wife of Texas business mogul Bill Hall Jr., was convicted guilty of murder and aggravated assault and received a two-year jail term. NBC Dateline will revisit Bill Hall's tragic death, Frances Hall's conviction in the alleged murder case, and her ultimate release from prison in 2018. The episode, titled Collison, will re-air this Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Frances was found guilty of chasing Bonnie Contreras, a former exotic dancer. Contreras was allegedly having an affair with Frances' husband of 32 years and interfering in their marriage while constantly engaging in texting wars with her.

In October 2013, the three, after all the drama that happened in between, got involved in a high-speed car chase down Loop 1604 South. Hall's husband, Bill, the owner of a multimillion-dollar trucking company, on his blue Harley bike, tried to interfere in the heated car chase when she allegedly knocked his bike in a fit of rage, causing an accident that killed him hours later.

Read further to learn more about the case ahead of the episode premiere.

Frances Hall convicted guilty in her husband's road accident death

Frances Hall was found guilty of killing her husband, Bill Hall Jr., when she knocked his bike off the highway during a high-speed car chase on October 10, 2013. Frances was reportedly chasing her husband's lover, Bonnie Contreras, that day when he interfered and got hit by her car. She served a two-year prison sentence and was released in September 2018.

The mother-of-two has spoken about the controversy that surrounded her 32-year marriage and resulted in her husband's death. But the "other woman" in the narrative who triggered the whole incident, Bonnie, reportedly outlined that day's unfortunate incident as a case of "jealous wife chases down her husband's lover in a car and he ends up dead."

According to sources, Frances rammed her Cadillac Escalade into the car Bonnie Contreras was driving—the Hall family's Range Rover. A jury found her guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and gave her the shortest sentence of two years for the alleged murder and another two for the aggravated assault charge. She served the sentences concurrently and was released two years later.

Due to the case's high level of attention, Judge Jefferson Moore, who presided over the proceedings, had to allow the jury room to flow into the hallway. After the sentencing, the verdict was heavily disputed and became a hot topic of discussion.

Both Frances Hall and Bonnie Contreras narrated contradicting stories

Frances Hall and Bonnie Contreras shared contradictory accounts of the events that transpired on the day of the tragic accident. Contreras claimed that it was Frances who allegedly knocked Bonnie's car from behind during the highway chase. She stated that Frances bumped into her case about 15 times, and when Bill interfered, she hit his bike and continued the chase.

Speaking about the incident, Bonnie Contreras reportedly stated:

"I see her clearly behind Bill and I'm thinking to myself, 'She's not going to hit Bill,' like, I don't think she had the heart to do that. So then I was just driving and then I was -- I started screaming because I saw the Escalade [was] getting closer and closer to him."

She added:

"Now Bill's over here and I'm speeding up and I see Bill and I'm wanting to stop but I don't stop because I'm fearing for my life. I don't know what she's thinking, what she has in the vehicle, if she has any weapons. I don't know what she's thinking in her head. And I see the Escalade coming and then she just -- boom, she hits him, he flies off, the bike flies off."

On the other hand, Frances insisted that it was an accident and that Bonnie was simply being dishonest. She claimed that all she wanted to do was stop Bonnie and confront her.

Frances Hall told CBS 48 Hours,

"I wanted her to pull over. I wanted her to pull over. I wanted to confront this woman. I wanted to tell her, 'Leave me the freak alone already. That's enough. I can't take you. If you want him, you can have him. Just leave me and my family out of this."

Bill, who was initially at the front, let the two pass him through and intercepted the women by coming in between their vehicles. Bonnie then abruptly hit the brakes because of which Bill's bike came to a sudden stop. It was then that Frances' car hit his bike and was flung off the road.

She further added that the incident was,

"An accident that I didn't -- I don't even know how. But it was -- an accident. I would have never in a million years have hurt my husband."

Frances Hall was released from prison in September 2018. Watch NBC Dateline to learn more about Bill Hall Jr.'s tragic accident this Friday, September 9, 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora