Freddie Gibbs 2023 Australian tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American rapper Freddie Gibbs has announced a four-date Australian tour in support of his upcoming album Soul Sold Separately. The tour is scheduled for January 2023. Gibbs will kick off the tour in Sydney on January 8 and deliver the final performance on January 13 in Perth at Astor Theatre.

Freddie Gibbs 2023 Australian Tour dates

Pre-sale: Thurs 9 June 9am local

GA on sale: Fri 10 June 9am local



January 8 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

January 10 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

January 12 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

January 13 – Whadjuk/Perth, Astor Theatre

Tickets for all four days will go on sale at 9.00 am PT on June 10. The pre-sale will kick off at 9.00 am PT on June 9.

More about Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs started his career in 2004 when he self-released his first full-length project, a mixtape titled Full Metal Jackit. He followed it up with a sequel that same year. The artist was signed to Interscope Records but was dropped from the label in late 2006 before he could release his debut album. Gibbs released his debut extended play Str8 Killa in August 2010.

He self-released several mixtapes till 2011 when he signed to Young Jeezy's record label CTE World. He also joined fellow rappers King Chip and The Cool Kids to form the supergroup Pulled Over by the Cops (P.O.C.). In October 2011, he released a mixtape Cold Day in Hell, which featured guest appearances from Young Jeezy, Juicy J, and 2 Chainz, among others. The mixtape received positive acclaim and Gibbs grew to prominence.

He released his next mixtape titled Baby Face Killa on September 25, 2012, which featured guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Jadakiss, Jay Rock, Currensy, and YG, among others. In 2012, Gibbs left CTE.

Gibbs released his debut album titled Evil Seeds Grow Naturally (ESGN) in 2013, and also launched his record label of the same name.

Freddie Gibbs set to release new album Soul Sold Separately

Soul Sold Separately will be Gibbs' fifth studio album. The artist has not specified a date for the release of the album yet. However, according to a press release, the record is slated to come out before the end of the year.

Gibbs has released three collaborative albums, namely Fetti with Curren$y and The Alchemist in 2018, Bandana with Madlib in 2019, and Alfredo with The Alchemist in 2020. He also released his album Freddie in 2018. Among his standalone singles are Gang Signs (a collaboration with ScHoolboy Q), Big Boss Rabbit, Black Illuminati with Jadakiss and Ice Cream with Rick Ross.

Gibbs is also slated to star in his debut film later this year titled Down With The King, which will release on digital media. The film is scheduled to release on June 28. Gibbs will play the role of Mercury Maxwell, a rapper tempted to escape the pressure of fame in a big city and live in a farm on the countryside.

