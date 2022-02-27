Friends: 5 famous lines by Chandler

Friends farewell episode premiered over 17 years ago as the crew said goodbye to their outrageously expensive and absurdly huge New York City apartments, leaving fans with a massive hole in their hearts.

Although things have definitely evolved ever since, the prime element has remained constant throughout - fans' eternal love for the six favorites: Joey, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, and Chandler.

While many fans are having to make do with reunions being tossed their way like bread crumbs, some resort to rewatching Friends as a delight. Every character on Friends is renowned for their unique representation. Matthew Perry's Chandler stood out the most for his stupendous humor amidst the chaotic roommates.

Chandler's character consistently created a balance between offering his friends a shoulder to cry on and laughing at their tragedies. Doing a profession that nobody completely understood and throwing out snarky comments following every inconvenience displayed his undetermined life decisions.

Chandler's best way to reach fans was through words, assembling a few of the strangest, wackiest, and exceptionally snarky quotes and one-liners mentioned below from Friends.

Chandler's wacky one-liners during awkward situations in Friends

1) "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

In season 6 episode 24 titled The One with the Proposal, Chandler's incredible proposal plan and romantic dinner with Monica gets interrupted by Richard and Lisa. Chandler continuously makes hilarious comments throughout their conversation due to the uneasiness of running into Monica's ex-boyfriend on that special night.

Chandler's ability to crack jokes in the most awkward situations, making it all the more uncomfortable, is one of his commendable traits shown in Friends.

2) "Because it's Sunday. It's God's day."

After Phoebe's comment on Chandler's weight in season 2 episode 7 titled The One Where Ross Finds Out, Chandler is convinced that women are straying from him due to him gaining weight. Monica, who was unemployed at the time, looks at the opportunity as an assignment and persuades Chandler to let her be his personal trainer.

Anyone who knows Monica's dedicated nature understands the deep trouble Chandler walked into. After a few days of harsh training sessions, Chandler yearns to put an end to his suffering when Monica charges into his apartment on a Sunday morning.

Chandler Bing's finest attribute on the show is that he never hesitates to speak his mind. He assertively uses this quirky one-liner, refusing to go running on a Sunday morning because Sundays are God's day.

3) "I've had a very long, hard day."

Monica and Chandler commence an unconventional relationship secretly, taking into consideration their past unsuccessful relationships. They keep it a secret from others in hopes of not ruining something good that initially started off strictly as a physical relationship. Nevertheless, neither would deny the conspicuous fun they had sneaking around, while the others were clueless.

In season 5 episode 2 titled The One With All the Kissing, Joey barges into the bathroom almost catching Chandler and Monica together in the bathtub. Although Monica descends underwater, Joey catches Chandler in the moment as unusual bubbles pop in the water. Chandler dispenses his awkwardness by saying, "I've had a very long, hard day."

Keeping their relationship restrained around Joey was a demanding task. Often times, Joey would find Chandler in unexpected situations and Chandler, charming as ever, resorted to his wacky one-liners to deal with the uncomfortable moment.

4) "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

By season 8, fans were certain of Chandler's meritless advice and counseling. Furthermore, in season 8 episode 17 titled The One with the Tea Leaves, he explains to Rachel, "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" Instead of acquiring a solution to her drama with Joey, she encounters one of Chandler's amusing one-liners.

Moreover, this particular quote justifies his own awareness of him making sarcastic comments instead of choosing words of wisdom. Chandler's one-liners are an exceptional element that adds to the uniqueness and fun of Friends.

5) "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!"

In an attempt to impress Janice and secure his relationship with her, Chandler takes an extra step by gifting her a drawer, planning a trip, and accidentally mentioning moving in together.

Although things are going well between the pair, Janice freaks out and leaves the apartment halfway through the date. Chandler tries to convince her to stay but blurts out all the wrong words, creating an awkward situation.

Episode 4 of season 3 titled The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel focuses on Chandler's unsuccessful love life before Monica. The guy who never hesitates to speak his heart out discloses his deepest fears and desires, saying, "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!" However, he immediately shifts the focus from his sad reality, making a joke out of the situation.

Typically, Chandler is not always about jokes and quirky comments. He has also conveyed immensely inspiring words that are particularly unforgettable.

However, frequently leaning towards his sarcastic nature, he has delivered significantly more witty lines than any other character over the course of 10 seasons. For that reason, his finest quips will be remembered for years to come that define his character and bring laughter to Friends.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen