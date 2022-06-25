Friends: 5 quirky dialogues by Phoebe Buffay

Self-censorship was never the way of life for Friends character Phoebe Buffay, who always spoke what was on her mind.

Phoebe's personality was very much in keeping with her rough upbringing on the streets of New York. In an interview in 2009, Lisa Kudrow had revealed that she drew her character from Jennifer Aniston's knowledge of the world. Per Digital Spy, she told WENN:

"Phoebe was so spiritual and 'out there' — and I wasn’t at all. Not at all. If anyone was, it was Jennifer. She introduced me to certain books that gave me an insight into that world — which was a more spiritual realm."

Throughout the ten seasons of Friends, Phoebe constantly cracked up viewers with her sarcastic statements, weird songs, quirky quotes and interesting beliefs. Added to that, Lisa Kudrow's way of delivering them in terms of lines and expressions helped Phoebe become one of the most well-loved characters in the show.

While she proved to be iconic in every scene, some always stood out more than others. Here, we take a look at some of her most memorable dialogues on the show.

Disclaimer: This list contains spoilers and only reflects the author's personal opinion.

A quick look at some of Phoebe Buffay's iconic dialogues in Friends

1) Oh, you like that? You should hear my phone number.

Phoebe's straightforward nature was a running gag on the show, but she definitely had game when it came to flirting.

In this episode of Friends Season 7, titled The One With Rachel's Assistant, Rachel gets a promotion at Ralph Lauren and gets to hire her own assistant. Later, when Phoebe surprises Rachel at work, she meets her assistant, Tag. When he tells her that she has a great name, she responds by saying that he would be even more impressed by her phone number.

The hilarious line became immensely popular among fans, thanks to all the gifs and memes that came after it.

2) Oh I wish I could, but I don’t want to.

It is no secret that Phoebe was never a people-pleaser.

She uttered this quote in Friends Season 1, Episode 1, titled The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate. When Joey asked Phoebe if she wanted to help Ross put together his new furniture, Phoebe responded by saying that she did not want to.

3) I don’t even have a pla.

This quote from vintage Phoebe will always be gold, given how it scores very high on the relatability quotient for anyone who feels lost in their 20s (so basically, everyone).

Episode 4 of Season 1, titled The One with George Stephanopoulos, saw the girls lamenting their issues during a sleepover. In the episode, when Monica asked Phoebe if she had a plan for her life, she revealed that she had even less than a plan - not even a mere "pla."

4) Your love is like a giant pigeon, crapping on my heart.

Yet another dynamic introduction to Phoebe Buffay in the first episode of Friends, titled The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate, this song is a testament to her miserable love life.

Take, for instance, the time when she married a gay Canadian ice skater just so he could get a green card. Or the time she dated Jim Nelson, a writer who penned erotic stories for kids. Then there was David, the scientist who moved to Minsk.

Thankfully, in the end, she did get her (much-deserved) happy ending when she found Mike.

5) Well, everybody does, I’m a really cool person.

This episode of Friends Season 4, titled The One with the Jellyfish, saw Phoebe having a heart-to-heart with a woman who turned out to be her real mom, Phoebe Abbott.

Upon learning that her mom wanted to get to know her better, she responded by saying that everyone wanted to get to know her, because she was cool. The line floored viewers, who were all impressed by Phoebe's unfazing confidence.

Friends is available to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far