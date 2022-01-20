'Friends': 5 times Gunther roasted customers at Central Perk

Though the six main characters of Friends always took the limelight, fans cannot help loving Gunther, the adorable manager of Central Perk. With his peroxide blond hair and his infatuation with Rachel, he was often made the butt of ridicule. But there were moments where Gunther managed to steal the show with his witty comebacks and sarcastic remarks.

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther, passed away from cancer last year. He was aged 59. Here are our favorite Gunther-moments from Friends in remembrance.

5 times Gunther was absolutely savage on 'Friends'

Here is a list of 5 instances where Gunther stole the scene with his brilliant roasting.

1) Phoebe's date

Kirsty Harrison @bezerinatour Such sad news about James Michael Tyler . This is my all time favourite Gunther scene. #friends Such sad news about James Michael Tyler . This is my all time favourite Gunther scene. #friends https://t.co/9DHprlibEm

At one point Phoebe was dating a man who wore loose shorts and put his feet up on the table, ending up accidentally exposing himself. Gunther steps in to say something that is on everyone's mind. However, no one wanted to say anything fearing it was rude. Gunther had no second thoughts before directly addressing the man and asking him to cover up. He says,

“Hey buddy, this is a family place. Put the mouse back in the house.”

2) Retorts to Chandler

Although the group would always hang out and Central Perk, they never bothered to make Gunther a part of their circle. Gunther also knew that he was not welcome. One day when Chandler walks in alone and asks Gunther for a cup of coffee, Chandler tries to initiate a conversation to fill the uncomfortable silence between the two. He asks what Gunther does when he is not working at the coffee shop. Gunther comes up with a savage reply and says,

"You don't need to fill these silences."

3) Gunther and Ross

ThePJHammersley @philjoneshammer

Rest in Peace #Gunther 's face after Ross smashes his hand when trying to hit Joey! Priceless 🤣🤣🤣Rest in Peace #JamesMichaelTyler #Gunther's face after Ross smashes his hand when trying to hit Joey! Priceless 🤣🤣🤣Rest in Peace #JamesMichaelTyler https://t.co/sUjOuusdNV

It is no secret Gunther was in love with Rachel throughout Friends. Naturally he was very jealous of Ross and always wondered why Rachel was dating him. One time Gunther got really fed up with Ross and insulted him in fluent Dutch by calling him an “ezel” (donkey). Ross looks up the word “ezel” in the dictionary and retorts to Gunther,

“You’re an ‘ezel!”

Being fluent in Dutch, Gunther gets one up on Ross by saying,

“Jij hebt seks met ezels.” (“You have sex with donkeys.”)

Needless to say, Ross was left speechless.

4) Confusing Joey and Chandler

Gunther makes it clear that apart from Rachel, he doesn't care much for the others in Friends. So much so that he never bothered to learn their names and differentiate them. One time when Joey came into the cafe looking for Chandler, he asks Gunther about Chandler's whereabouts to which he replies,

“I thought you were Chandler.”

He then goes on to point to a corner saying,

"Anyway, one of you is over there"

5) Gunther's reaction to Rachel's pregnancy

Mark c @Markc2323

The scene where ross is mad at joey after Rachel had the baby is hilarious!



Gunther,seeing ross with diapers- i guess Rachel had the baby...

Ross: can you believe it?

Gunther: @baseballchickie He was awesome!The scene where ross is mad at joey after Rachel had the baby is hilarious!Gunther,seeing ross with diapers- i guess Rachel had the baby...Ross: can you believe it?Gunther: @baseballchickie He was awesome!The scene where ross is mad at joey after Rachel had the baby is hilarious!Gunther,seeing ross with diapers- i guess Rachel had the baby...Ross: can you believe it?Gunther: https://t.co/lndw5LZeLc

Also Read Article Continues below

When Rachel became pregnant with Ross’ baby in Friends many viewers were shocked as the pair were not back together yet. The news surprised Gunther the most and he could not believe that Rachel was having Ross's baby. When Ross broke the news to him, Gunther just shook his head in disbelief with a cold expression.

Edited by Siddharth Satish