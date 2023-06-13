FRIENDS: 7 Chandler Monica episodes that are too good to miss

When Friends first began, most fans were rooting for Ross and Rachel to get together as they seemed to have such great chemistry. Even though they really cared for each other, their relationship witnessed multiple setbacks over the seasons.

When Monica and Chandler started dating, fans were worried that it would be equally difficult for these friends-turned-lovers to make it work. But, as it turned out, they not only made it to the end but did so with flying colors.

They each had their flaws, but somehow when they were together, they made each other better. Throughout the show, they were many moments that showcased that Monica and Chandler represented modern couple goals. Here's a compilation of 7 such moments:

7 Friends episodes that prove that Monica and Chandler were destined for one another

1) The One with All the Thanksgivings

In this Friends episode, the gang spend the holiday at Monica's apartment, and share stories about their worst Thanksgivings. Chandler talks about when his parents decided to drop the divorce bomb on him.

When Rachel shares that Monica's worst Thanksgiving was when she accidentally cut Chandler's toe after he called her "fat", he gets upset. When Monica tries to cheer him up, he accidentally blurts out that he loves her, cementing the fact that he cared for her more deeply than he realized.

2) The One Where Everybody Finds Out

The gang in Friends are extremely close knit but that doesn't stop them from teasing each other. When Phoebe finds out that Monica and Chandler are secretly going out, she along with Rachel make a plan to get Chandler to come clean about their relationship. But Monica and Chandler catch on fast and come up with their own plans to teach them a lesson.

What ensued was comedy gold, showcasing that Monica and Chandler were the perfect partners in crime.

3) The One That Could Have Been

This Friends episode reimagines what could have been if the characters took different paths in their lives. Even though most of them have strikingly different lives, jobs, and relationships, the one thing that stays the same is the bond between Chandler and Monica.

In fact, even in the alternate reality, they end up with each other.

4) The One with the Proposal

In Friends, like in life, things generally don't go as planned. Chandler had planned to propose to Monica in the most romantic way possible but things kept getting in the way, which included Monica's ex Richard.

But Monica has always showcased her will to fight for the relationship and she ends up surprising him with a proposal instead.

5) The One with Chandler's Dad

Chandler always had a complicated relationship with his parents, especially with his father. But before their wedding, Monica pushes him to reconcile with his father and invite him, because she knows that he would regret it if he doesn't. He does end up going to Vegas to invite his father in person, and he understood why Monica felt it was so important.

This Friends episode showed how they really cared for each other and that they were willing to put themselves in awkward situations if that meant the other's happiness.

6) The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding

Monica and Chandler's wedding was split into two episodes as there was a whole lot going on. Chandler being Chandler has a hard time dealing with the fact that he was officially going to be married, but despite being a "flight risk", he manages to make it to the wedding.

Over the course of this Friends episode, it is heartening to see how Chandler's love for Monica helps him get over his "cold feet".

7) The One with the Birth Mother

The best part about Chandler and Monica's relationship in Friends is that it was extremely realistic. When they decided they were ready for kids, they found out they couldn't have children of their own, which hurt them both. When they looked into adoption, they knew that the wait would be long.

When the birth mother, Erica, chose them, they were ecstatic but they soon realize that she had mistaken them for another couple. They went along at first, but then they decide to come clean with her. Erica is understandably angry at them for lying to her but when Chandler tells her why Monica deserves to be a mom, it showed how much he loved and respected her.

Fans have seen a lot of wonderful relationships unfold on Friends, and the bond between Chandler and Monica is the perfect example of "marrying your best friend".

