FRIENDS tv show: 6 90s actors who could have played the lead roles

Given that Friends is extremely popular, it's hard to believe that the first episode of the iconic 90s TV show aired back in 1994. Friends continues to be popular despite the fact that its last episode aired in 2004. Lovable characters, funny dialogues, and relatable plotlines have helped the show stay relevant even after all these years.

What makes Friends so great to watch is the chemistry between the six lead actors, namely, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. They fit the roles so well that at times it didn't even feel like they were acting and fans just couldn't get enough.

It would be hard for fans to imagine what the show would be like without these talented actors. However, there were a few talented actors in the 90s who would have been able to play the lead roles in Friends, if the original cast had been unavailable.

6 actors who could have played lead roles in the Friends TV show

1) Christina Applegate as Rachel

This award-winning actor has plenty of experience in the industry. After all, she started as a child actor. Over the years, she has achieved success in both film and television. There is no doubt that she would have done a wonderful job as Rachel.

It is interesting to note that Applegate did appear on Friends. She played the role of Amy Green, Rachel's sister. To note, Applegate received a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest role.

2) Alyssa Milano as Monica

This actor and activist became a household name after portraying Samantha Micelli in the popular TV show, Who's the Boss?. Many fans also know her from the show, Charmed, wherein she played the role of Phoebe Halliwell.

Throughout her career, Milano made a point of exploring different roles, and she would have had a lot of fun playing Monica in Friends. Knowing her, she might have even given her own little spin to the character.

3) Jane Krakowski as Phoebe

Phoebe's character is probably the most unique out of the six friends and so it would require someone special with a certain charm to pull it off. Lisa Kudrow did just that in Friends. If Kudrow hadn't taken on the role, Jane Krakowski would have been a wonderful fit.

Most well-known for her roles in 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, she has proven that she has the skills to portray any character onscreen. Plus, she can sing, which is definitely a plus since Phoebe sings many songs throughout the span of the show.

4) George Clooney as Ross

Although many fans know him for his films, the award-winning actor started his career in television. He owes much of his fame to the 90s medical drama ER, wherein he played the role of Dr. Doug Ross.

Clooney will be very believable as the lovable and nerdy Ross who always seems to end up with the short stick when it comes to love. The actor guest starred alongside Noah Wyle in Season 1 of Friends as dreamy doctors who Monica and Rachel wanted to date.

5) Patrick Dempsey as Chandler

Best known for his role as Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey is a skilled actor who would have done a good job as the sarcastic and funny Chandler. Off-screen, Dempsey is known to have a fun, witty personality that would have matched Chandler's energy.

Also, fans mostly see him in roles where he is the suave and handsome lead, but as Chandler, he would have portrayed a character who's quite different. Dempsey, as a socially anxious person who has a hard time finding love, would have been interesting to watch.

6) James Marsden

The actor started by guest starring in TV shows like Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Touched by an Angel, and Party of Five but it was his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in X-Men that got people's attention.

Marsden would have been believable as Joey. He would have pulled off the goofy side of the character while also staying true to the charismatic side of Joey's personality that women fall in love with.

If given an opportunity, these actors would have probably done a good job portraying the characters in Friends, but it is also true that the original cast have made the show what it is and after ten glorious seasons, fans know for certain that they were the perfect actors for the job.

