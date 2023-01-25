Celebrity Name That Tune season 3 episode 3 contestants: Who is the richest?

Celebrity Name That Tune is set to return this week with another musical episode. Joining Jane Krakowski for the musical quiz is Tyron Woodley, Tiki Barber, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

The celebrities will compete against each other in order to win money for a charity of their choice. In the upcoming episode, Tyron will go head-to-head against Tiki, while Johnny competes against Tara Lipinski to come out victorious.

Celebrity Name That Tune season 3 episode 3 is set to air on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

The Celebrity Name That Tune season 3 episode 3 guests’ wealth explored

The upcoming episode of season 3 will feature four more celebrities as they compete to win money for a charity of their choice.

Tara Lipinski ($25 million)

The richest celebrity to appear in the upcoming segment of Celebrity Name That Tune is Tara Lipinski. The American Olympic figure skater and commentator won her first gold medal at the age of 16 during the 1998 Nagano Olympics and became the youngest gold medalist and the sixth American woman to win an Olympic gold medalist.

Tara is a two-time Champions Series Final champion, 1997 U.S. National Champion, and until 2019, she was the youngest skater to win a U.S. Nationals.

Tiki Barber ($16 Million)

The 47-year-old American footballer first gained fame as a running back for the New York Giants. The Celebrity Name That Tune contestant played for the Giants for a decade before retiring.

While his career started off slowly, by 2000, he was an established player and was offered a six-year contract by the Giants. In 2005, he led the team to victory in NFC East. He finished the season with 1860 rushing yards and became the second-placed player in the league.

He retired after the 2006 league but attempted to return in 2011. While he trained with the Miami Dolphins, he was not drafted in the season.

After his time as an athlete, he appeared in NBC’s Today and appeared as an analyst for Football Night America. He’s also appeared in multiple shows such as Iron Chef America, Chopped, Celebrity Family Feud, Cash Cab, and Knight Rider.

Johnny Weir ($4 million)

The former American figure skater and sports commentator is set to appear on Celebrity Name That Tune season 3. Johnny is known for his lively style on and off the ice. He raised a lot of eyebrows during the 2014 Sochi Olympics with his outfits as they were seen as a “middle finger” as retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s anti-queer agenda.

The three-time champion, two-time Olympian, and fashion icon came out in 2011 and has been involved with LGBTQIA+ activism ever since.

Tyron Woodley ($4 million)

The 40-year-old mixed martial artist champion and former wrestler was born on April 17, 1982. The upcoming Celebrity Name That Tune contestant won his first fight as an amateur wrestler in 20 seconds and is a graduate of the University of Missouri. He was set to appear on The Ultimate Fighter season 9 but was let go before the show started filming.

He started fighting professionally in 2009 and was named Strikeforce Rising Star of the Year in 2010. In August 2021, Tyron went up against Jake Paul and was guaranteed $500,000 for participating.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on Fox to watch the upcoming episode of Celebrity Name That Tune on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes