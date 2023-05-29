Fringe and 4 other shows like Manifest

There is something intriguing about plane disappearances, something that the creators of the Manifest have been able to use to keep the audience hooked. First premiering in 2018, the story focuses on the passengers and crew of Montego Air Flight 828 who reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur, among others. The fourth and final season of the show was divided into two parts. Part one was released in November last year, and part two will premiere this Friday, June 2, 2023.

Given its interesting premise, Manifest has made quite an impression on viewers from across the globe. Given that the show is coming to an end soon, fans will be on the lookout for entertaining shows to binge-watch after the finale.

One show that fans will particularly enjoy is Fringe, which follows the members of a newly formed Fringe Division who investigate unexplained cases. In addition to Fringe, there are a few other shows that are as interesting and compelling as Manifest.

Severance and 4 other TV shows like Manifest that will keep you on the edge of your seat

1) Fringe (2008-2013)

The show centers around Agent Olivia Dunham, Dr. Walter Bishop, and Peter Bishop, who bring different skills to the Fringe Division. They are tasked with the investigation of unexplained occurrences related to a parallel universe. It stars Anna Torv, John Noble, and Joshua Jackson in lead roles.

Like Manifest, there are many questions keep the viewers guessing, and the unpredictability of events helps keep it interesting till the end. Most are standalone, but many have traces of the overarching concepts of parallel universes and alternate timelines.

2) Under the Dome (2013-2015)

Based on Stephen King's novel Under the Dome, the show focuses on the people living in a fictional town called Chester's Mill. Everything is normal until a transparent and indestructible dome suddenly appears out of nowhere and cuts the town off from the rest of the world.

The show has an intriguing premise like Manifest, and viewers are constantly wondering what the dome came from and whether it will ever go away. It is also interesting to see how the people in the town react to the dome and how the diminishing resources start to impact the relationships of those trapped inside.

3) The Leftovers (2014-2017)

The show is based on a novel of the same name written by Tom Perrotta. It revolves around the events taking place three years after the "Sudden Departure," a mysterious occurance that led to the disappearance of 2% of the world's population. It stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Chris Zylka, and Margaret Qualley, among others.

Although the disappearance is a big aspect of the show, unlike Manifest, it focuses on the people who have been left behind and the way they adjust to not having their loved ones around anymore.

4) Travelers (2016-2018)

This sci-fi show stars Eric McCormack, Mackenzie Porter, Jared Abrahamson, Nesta Cooper, Reilly Dolman, and Patrick Gilmore. The premise sees the titular "travelers" in the future who can have their consciousnesses transferred into "host bodies" of present-day individuals. They work under the guidance of a mysterious "Director" to save the world from catastrophic events.

Like Manifest, Travelers is extremely bingeable. The clever writing and exciting twists and turns combine to create an entertaining watch that will keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

5) Severance (2022)

The best thing about Manifest is that the premise is believable enough to pique the viewer's interest. Severance has a similar vibe, which is why it garnered attention from viewers across the globe. Starring Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, and others, the show has received positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

The story follows Mark, who is an employee of Lumon Industries. He undergoes a procedure called "severance" because of which he cannot access work memories out of office or private-life memories while at work. Gripping performances and a compelling plot are just some of the reasons why this entertaining show should be on everyone's watchlist.

Fans of Manifest will be sad to their favorite show come to an end but this list is proof that there are more interesting shows out there to discover and enjoy.

