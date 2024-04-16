From BLACKPINK's Lisa to GOT7's Jackson Wang: A list of K-pop celebrities spotted at Coachella 2024 Week 1

The annual music festival, Coachella, wrapped up its first week between April 12 to 14, and while quite a handful of K-pop artists performed at the event, a few more were also present as attendees.

From soloists such as BLACKPINK's Lisa, GOT7's Jackson Wang, PENTAGON's Kino, etc., to groups including KATSEYE, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and more were seated amongst the large crowd of the audience to enjoy the shows.

This year's event had three performers who were also in the audience to catch other performances: LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, and The Rose.

While only one weekend of the six-day event has been wrapped up, more K-pop celebrities might be seated on the list of attendees. Regardless, K-pop fans have been enjoying watching their idols enjoy their time abroad while watching several artists from the world perform at the music festival.

All K-pop celebrities that attended Coachella 2024 Week 1: BLACKPINK's Lisa, GOT7's Jackson Wang

Several K-pop idols were also spotted at Coachella amidst the audience crowd and as performers. While some idols came with their fellow members, others came either with their celebrity friends or non-celebrity acquaintances.

Here's a list of all the K-pop celebrities who were spotted at Coachella 2024 Week 1:

Tiger JK

Yoonmirae

ATEEZ

LE SSERAFIM

The Rose

BIBI

Jackson Wang of GOT7

Lisa of BLACKPINK

Sorn of CLC

Kino of PENTAGON

Maddox

GEMINI

GroovyRoom

KATSEYE

While Hongjoong was seen dancing to JBALVIN's performance, he was also spotted with his fellow members, San, Mingi, and Seonghwa for The Rose's performance. All the LE SSERAFIM members were spotted during Doja Cat's show and even hung out around the event's venue after their performance.

While many people speculated that BLACKPINK's Lisa would be seated as a performer, the idol attended the event as well. Lisa was seen meeting up with DJ Snake after his set and was also seen among the audience for Ice Spice's performance. Additionally, she was seen hanging out with CLC's Sorn throughout her time at the music festival.

GOT7's Jackson Wang also attended the event and was spotted during the performances of 88Rising, BIBI, and Rich Brian. While ATEEZ was present during The Rose's set, The Rose members were also spotted among the large audience for ATEEZ's set. KATSEYE was not spotted during any performance, they were seen at the EOS Coachella party.

Fans also got a glimpse of PENTAGON's Kino while he was enjoying Tinashe’s set at the music festival. With several K-pop artists attending the event, fans hope for more idols to pop up on the second weekend. On the other, several other exciting events unfolded during Coachella 2024, especially with regard to the K-pop scenario.

ATEEZ, who stood among the artist lineup, made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella. The members rolled energetic performances of their songs such as Hala Hala, Guerilla - Flag version, Crazy Form, Rocky, The Real, Arriba, Django, Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) and Wonderland (Symphony No 9).

LE SSERAFIM, on the other hand, also rolled exciting performances of their viral songs including Smart, ANTIFRAGILE, Perfect Night, EASY, UNFORGIVEN, etc. Additionally, the famous South Korean rock band, The Rose, also had the crowd jamming to their performances such as Eclipse, Shift, Lifeline, RED, Back to Me, Definition of Ugly Is, Alive, etc.

Fans were elated with the K-pop musicians' growth and visibility as more and more of them found their way through the well-known music festival.

