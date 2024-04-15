Jackson Wang, a member of the K-pop sensation GOT7, made a stunning appearance at Coachella 2024, gracing the stage alongside rising stars Number_i and BIBI.

Performing "GOAT" with Number_i and debuting an unreleased track titled "Feeling Lucky" with BIBI, Jackson Wang captivated the audience with his electrifying presence.

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated performances took place as part of the 88rising stage, where Asian talents were spotlighted at the renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Jackson Wang, representing the K-pop scene, joined forces with Japanese group Number_i and South Korean singer and rapper, BIBI, showcasing the diverse musical landscape emerging from Asia.

Jackson Wang graces Coachella 2024 stage for the third year in a row with two performances

Sharing the stage with BIBI, the LMLY artist debuted the yet-to-be-released song "Feeling Lucky," adding to the excitement of the festival. Dressed in contrasting yet complementary outfits, with BIBI in elegant white attire and Jackson Wang in sleek all-black attire, the duo delivered a visual spectacle along with their captivating performance.

Fans eagerly await the official release of "Feeling Lucky" on streaming platforms, eager to relive the magic of Jackson and BIBI's Coachella collaboration.

Their chemistry on stage left a lasting impression on the audience, hinting at potential future collaborations between the two talented artists.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Number_i showcased their J-pop prowess alongside Jackson Wang, delivering an unforgettable rendition of "GOAT." The trio's debut single skyrocketed to the top of the charts, setting the stage for their electrifying Coachella performance.

Dressed in sleek black attire and a matching face mask, the Dopamine singer delivered a captivating rap performance that left the audience in awe. The crowd erupted into excitement as he energetically rapped,

"I’m the blueprint baby!!".

With their unique sound and energetic stage presence, Number_i left a lasting impression on Coachella attendees, garnering praise for their captivating performance.

Expand Tweet

Jackson Wang's history with the Coachella stage

Jackson Wang has cemented his status as a Coachella mainstay, gracing the stage for three consecutive years with unforgettable performances.

In 2022, he made history as the first Chinese singer to perform on Coachella’s main stage, stunning the audience with his energetic presence and bold style. Decked out in silver hair and a navy blue suit, Jackson delivered electrifying performances of his hit songs, including "California" and "100 Ways".

Returning in 2023, Jackson once again captivated audiences with his dynamic stage presence and unparalleled charisma. Collaborating with American singer Ciara, he delivered an unexpected performance that took the crowd by storm.

In 2024, Jackson continued his Coachella legacy with two unexpected yet powerful performances. Jackson's contributions to Coachella extend beyond his performances, as he represents Asian talent on a global stage.

His appearances at the festival highlight the growing influence of K-pop and Asian music worldwide, paving the way for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps.

With performances from J-pop groups Yoasobi and Atarashi Gakko!, Japanese hip-hop artist Awich, and Korean-American rapper Tiger JK, among others, Coachella continues to celebrate diversity and creativity in music.

The collaboration between 88rising and Coachella underscores the festival's commitment to showcasing emerging artists from around the world.

The 88rising Futures event is scheduled to occur at Coachella's Mojave Stage at 5:20 pm PST on Sunday, April 14 and Sunday, April 21, 2024. Audiences can catch the performance live via the official festival live stream on Coachella's YouTube channel.