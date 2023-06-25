FROM season 2 episode 10 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The season finale of FROM will be released on Sunday, June 25, 2023, on MGM+. Fans from all walks of life have loved the show, with its suspense and mystery making them come back for more.

FROM narrates the horrific story of a town that is plagued by paranormal occurrences. Once a person enters it, there is no way out.

Here are the various release timings for the episode.

8:00 pm PT

10:00 pm CT

11:00 pm ET

The show stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, Scott McCord as Victor, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan and many others.

FROM season 2 episode 10: The town might finally have answers

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Once Upon a Time?. It is directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner.

The official synopsis of Once Upon a Time? reads:

"Boyd fears he may have finally run out of answers, as the residents of town prepare for the end; Tabitha clings to the belief that the children could be the key to their salvation."

From the above promo and synopsis, it looks like the fans are finally going to get some answers after staying in the dark for a long long time. Boyd will take the responsibility to save everyone while Victor and Tabitha will try to decipher the mystery of the tower.

She truly believes there is some connection with every resident of the town. The only reference to the tower Tabitha is the drawing made by Victor's missing sister years ago.

Meanwhile, Ellis and Fatima believed that the end was near so they planned to get married in the town itself. Moreover, Fatima earlier revealed that she was pregnant but that was a medical miracle. It's yet to be seen if the supernatural forces of the town had something to do with her pregnancy.

FROM season 2 episode 9 release: What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled Ball of Magic Fire. It was directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner.

The official synopsis of Ball of Magic Fire read:

"Panic spreads through town as the residents face a chilling new threat to their survival; Jim realizes the magnitude of the mistake he made by enlisting Randall in his cause."

This episode was released on June 18, 2023.

What is FROM about?

Created by John Griffin, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"The show unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest, including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

Executive producers of the show include Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, Michael Wright, Nancy Cotton, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Jack Bender, and several others.

FROM Episode 10 will be released on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET on MGM+

